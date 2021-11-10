Cabify continues to work on the concept of multimodality. If Movo was your bet for the business of electric motorcycles and scooters – for a few months already integrated into the Cabify corporate brand – now comes the long-term rental sector. Through an agreement with Velca, the company known for its VTC business opens a new line in its history.

They already did it with the bikes through the association with Bive and the electric motorcycles would soon arrive. Unlike its shared vehicle division (cars, motorcycles and scooters), The new proposal is nothing more than a motorcycle rental. With a minimum month’s rent, clients will have insurance, rent and maintenance included in the price. Long-term rentals are Cabify’s new obsession. Starting today and through the Cabify application in Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Madrid, Seville and Valencia, you can choose any of the two models that Velca has on the market. Some motorcycles with about 100 km of autonomy and easily rechargeable batteries at home or work.

About 158 ​​euros, VAT included, is the approximate price established by both companies for the new service. “A very competitive price that is significantly below the sector”, explains Emilio Froilán, CEO and founder of Velca. Regarding the limit of units that the company will make available to Cabify, it indicates that between 300 and 400 unitsIn the event of this volume of requests, they could be endured by the company. In case of needing more vehicle, it would be necessary to see the waiting time in relation to the crisis of production in China and reception of drivers.

They do not talk about the results they expect from the new service, but they hope it will be a success, according to Lucía Chávarri, vice president of new businesses at Cabify. And, in any case it is an advantageous agreement for the company. Cabify has only had to design a new section in its application, Velca would do the rest. “We have been looking for a long time at how to change the mobility business and how to participate in it,” explains Froilán. The agreement with Cabify “would only be the spearhead of its new division of the subscription business2.

It is, in any case, a very advantageous agreement for the young Madrid company. Also to make yourself known in a very competitive market. With only one year of life in the business of selling electric motorcycles, they become part of the circle of a company capable of delivering a large number of its vehicles. Also that users can temporarily test the motorcycles. From Velca they point out that this may serve as a gateway to a direct increase in sales. Right now, a figure that is around 500 motorcycles sold of the slightly more than 750 produced.