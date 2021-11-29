Can you imagine what the means of transport that will dominate the streets will be like in the future? Buick’s Smart Pod can give you an idea.

For some time, the autonomous vehicle has become one of the technology lines that is having the most support in terms of investments. Taking a look at the presentations of the last years, the electrical solutions are the ones that are having a priority pull, but autonomous driving systems have become the true protagonists of the automotive market. After all, the main companies in the sector are investing in it.

It all started, maybe a decade ago. At that time, Tesla, Google or Uber were beginning to design their first plans to achieve autonomy when driving through robotic units. Now, after a while, everything is new proposals in the main international innovation competitions. A good example of this new trend in the sector is shown by Buick, a company that has decided to boost its autonomous innovation.

As a result, the manufacturer has shown the public its own concept of what the average autonomous vehicle is expected to look like within a few years. Obviously, the insertion of an autonomous driving program has involvement in the interior of the passenger compartment. Therefore, the most characteristic novelty of the Smart Pod, which is how it is called, is related to the interior of the vehicle. Well, why is it important to take such a program seriously?

Just a few days ago it was possible to verify, in a real test, how in the United States there has already been a program to transport people through fully autonomous vehicles. In fact, not even there was assistance from a driver as a means of safety. This technology is much more advanced than it may seem. In fact, some systems, such as Tesla’s Autopilot, are safer than driving through a person.

Let us, therefore, see how it can change the concept of the car in the next few years, why owning a car can take a back seat in the medium term and, of course, what are the keys to understanding why the interior of vehicles of this class will change forever. And you, would you entrust your movements to a machine of this kind?

Smart Pod, a technology designed, above all, for the future

Autonomous driving has become one of the goals of the automotive industry. In fact, it is probable that, in the future, some regulations propose the elimination of the role of the driver for being more dangerous than an artificial intelligence system based on deep learning and tested for millions of kilometers. Under this premise, Buick believes that the battery-based proposal offers a differential product.

The Smart Pod stands out, above all, for having an image that is designed in improved drag and, above all, in the best response of the cabin to meet the needs that may arise in the coming years. After all, eliminating the task of the driver will allow many more actions to be taken in the future. Maybe a second office on the go in the next few years? A new horizon opens up ahead.

The interior undoubtedly shows the main advantage of the new mobility concept. Based on a digital technology, the presence of a screen of up to 50 inches will be used to view audiovisual content or simply as a means of enjoying video calls or an essential element for work. Could it be a distraction? There will also be a set of new features designed to entertain users while on the move.

A new way of understanding travel in the coming years

This new proposal related to autonomous driving he only speculates on what the vehicles of the next few years will be like. This is a good example to understand to what extent we are facing a technology designed to be a benchmark in sustainable mobility. We know that, sooner or later, we will be facing differential innovation. Now, are we making the right conception about how this solution will reach the market?

The layout of the cabins in the vehicles will be different. In fact, it is expected that their size increases to make way for a new form of understand the journeys from point A to B. Buick has made an adequate interpretation of what to expect in the sector. It remains to be seen, however, how close it is to enjoying an autonomous and, of course, electric concept.

In addition, this type of product is expected to spread throughout the next few years in the industry. And you, do you think it’s possible have this type of technology in the short term Or are we facing products without great application potential ahead? We will have to wait a while yet to find out.

