If you telecommute or are self-employed, you never know where you will need the laptop. This bike is a true mobile workstation.

Climate change and the pandemic have shown us that world disasters don’t just happen in movies. So many people have realized that now is the time to act.

More and more people leave their car at home and they go to work by bicycle. You cut spending, you eliminate pollution, and you get a little exercise. What more could you want?

The electric bicycle has contributed significantly to this, whose motor helps reduce effort and prevents us from going to work with excess sweat …

Electric bikes are driving cars off the streets. If you also want to join this trend, we will tell you how to buy an electric bicycle.

Precisely the rise of telework is the one that has led the Japanese company BUCK to create an electric bike that is a true portable workstation.

The electric bike BUCK PSA-1 proposes a unique concept: turn your bike into a practical portable office.

There are two elements that define it: the rear basket to transport your laptop or work bag. and a laptop shelf that is extracted from the central area of ​​the bike:

If you look at the photo, you will see that next to the saddle there is a small handle.

When pulling him the laptop stand is removed, which is located well above the seat, so that the user can use it standing up, as can be seen in the opening photo of the news.

It seems an interesting idea because it allows us to stop anywhere, if we have to do something urgent, and use the laptop comfortably.

It can also serve for ito work in a public park, in the country, or where you want.

Unfortunately we do not know the technical data of this bicycle, since Yanko Design focuses on the concept of mobile workstation, and the Japanese manufacturer does not seem to have a website, or is only in Japanese.

In any case, we are left with the curious concept: electric bike with laptop shelf. It sure isn’t the last we’ll see …