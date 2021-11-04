They say that what does not kill you, makes you stronger and that is what has happened to some members of the K-Pop band of the moment; BTS. Since its debut in 2013, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JungKook They were exposed before thousands of eyes, which at first did not believe in them and that over the years that idea has changed, but what has not changed is the hateful comments on social networks, television and radio to the they have faced, including death threats, but how has this transformed them?

A few years ago on a TV show they had RM read some hate messages that the band had received, comments like: “Rap Monster doesn’t have an idol face”, “BTS’s rap is very ugly”, “can you call to that hip-hop music? ”, which triggered insecurity among the members, because speaking specifically of RM, at some point he mentioned that in his debut period he wore glasses, so that they covered his face, because he knew that he was not attractive to the public.

The song with which BTS debuted in 2013 was “No More Dream”, a choreography in which Jimin shows his abdomen for which he was criticized, receiving comments that he was “fat” and had to “do something about it.” The frequency of those comments led Jimin to go on rigorous diets, do extreme exercise, and even stop eating for a few days, resulting in some fainting spells during his practices.

J-Hope was not left out of the multiple comments from haters due to his physical appearance, in which it was mentioned that he was one of the least handsome and that he did not have enough talent to be on stage, even on Twitter, A campaign was created to demand that he leave BTS.