Actor Brendan Fraser played Rick O’Connell in this adventure saga and now he could do The Mummy 4.

In 1999 it was released The Mummy an action movie with many adventures and great special effects starring Brendan fraser that he was in the prime of his career. Then he repeated in two more installments that were released in 2001 and 2008. Now they want to do The Mummy 4 and that movie can’t exist without Rick O’Connell.

This saga has raised more than 1,261 million dollars in total, so it is normal that they want to make a fourth installment.

The actor is resuming his film career.

After being wildly popular in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, Brendan fraser disappeared from major film productions. But now it seems that he wants to come back strong. Since we can see him as the great villain Garfield Lynns / Firefly in the movie Batgirl (2022) that will star Leslie grace What Barbara gordon. Luckily you know the DC Comics Universe since he has played Cliff Steele / Robotman on Doom patrol.

What’s more, Brendan fraser will also do The Whale, the new from Darren Aronofsky where he will play a morbidly obese man. Killers of the Flower Moon where members of the Osage tribe are killed under mysterious circumstances and sparks a major FBI investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. Behind the Curtain of Night which is about a man who is declared dead a second time and comes back to life with the ability to see his past lives. Finally, it will roll Brothers, a film about which we do not have much information but will be directed by Max Barbakow and starring Brendan Fraser, Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.