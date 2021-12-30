The launch of Halo Infinite has left endless rave reviews for the latest adventure starring Master Chief. However, the game of 343 Industries Y Microsoft It has run into some quite relevant drawbacks, especially in the multiplayer section. But this time it is not the cheaters who ruin the games, but the bots.

As explained Kotaku, there have been several cases in which bots auto-completing teams for a match multiplayer in Halo Infinite they do not give up their place when human players appear to occupy their spaces. This results in an imbalance between the number of members between one team and another; but it also affects the quality of certain battle modes.

Although the developers have not yet commented on the issue, everything would indicate that it would be a bug. It is worth noting that the problem is present in casual multiplayer games of Halo Infinite, and not in ranked matches, since there the participating teams are not filled with bots.

The report mentions that the problem is intermittent and it affects some games more than others, but always at random. This means that there is no identifiable pattern that causes bots to unwantedly spread their presence on certain computers. Where there is a direct effect of the imbalance between the teams it is in the goal-based crossovers; there those with more bots can cover more ground and win more easily.

Bots, another headache for Halo Infinite multiplayer

As we mentioned at the beginning, it is not the first problem faced by the multiplayer of Halo Infinite since its launch. At the end of November we told you about the complaints of a wide presence of cheaters in the multiplayer gratuitous; The cases were discovered mainly among PC users, although some were also registered on Xbox, and affected the normal development of multiplatform clashes. Among the most common traps, the use of aimbots Y wallhacks.

This issue sparked widespread demand from gamers for 343 Industries to adopt a player-side anti-cheat system, rather than relying solely on a server-level solution, which has proven ineffective. What is clear is that the developers they should take note of the various technical drawbacks of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite to start fixing them.