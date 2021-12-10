There is less left to meet the next generation of the POCO X4 and POCO F4, and it is that the renovations of two of the families that have brought the most success to Xiaomi over the last few years are about to see the light of day. And that is how they tell us from Gizchina, from where we have been able to know how much The POCO X4 NFC and POCO F4 GT have obtained EEC certification, thus hinting at their imminent arrival.

Also, a previous leak claims that we will have up to four variants of the successor to the POCO X3, including the POCO X4 GT, POCO X4 Pro, POCO X4 and the mentioned POCO X4 NFC, so the launch of all these teams could take place over the next few weeks.

The first quarter of 2022, key for the new POCO launches

Obtaining CEE certification is a clear sign that the phones will become official in a few weeks. Everything seems to indicate that all these models could reach the market during the first quarter of the year 2022, being totally ruled out that we can see them during this same month of December, although all this remains in the absence of official confirmation by Xiaomi itself.





If we take a look at the leaked information about the POCO X4 NFC and POCO F4 GT, we see how both will be a clear leap forward compared to previous versions, especially seeing its biggest renovations internally. For example, many rumors suggest that the successor to the POCO X3 NFC will mount inside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and up to three memory variants: 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage, 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB.

In addition, its cameras will be composed of three sensors among which its 108 megapixel main sensor, a quite important leap with respect to what the POCO X3 NFC can offer us today, without a doubt good news for those users who do not want to spend too much on their next phone.





As for the POCO F4 GT, this is where Xiaomi will put the rest in terms of power and performance. Everything seems to indicate that this device will house inside an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate and a 5065 mAh battery, since it will be a game-oriented terminal.

Via | Gizchina