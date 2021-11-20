A botarga by Andatti has been spotted by a consumer in Oxxo, promoting and offering their same coffee inside the store.

Oxxo Over the years it has become an indispensable brand for Mexican consumers, who find within their spaces different products to satisfy various needs, mainly food, but you can also buy cleaning products, among others. Its effective strategy to place these in key points in Mexico has been essential in its success, causing that, according to Statista, these have been increasing their number of franchises year after year until 2020 with 19,558, a figure that continues to rise.

These stores allow easy access to different types of drinks, whether it be liquors, beers, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, juices, waters and one of the consumer favorites, the iconic Oxxo coffee, Andatti brand. This coffee has even proven to be one of their favorites for some consumers, who in fact one user called it the “best coffee in the world” and even the brand in some way awarded it and chose to “sponsor it”, as well as make it an influencer.

Various positioning strategies have led to Oxxo to be so relevant to the Mexican consumer, allowing the brand to choose to continue making different marketing strategies that allow you to continue to win over new (or old) customers.

A user on social networks has published a photograph of a botarga from Cafe del Oxxo, Andatti, who would be offering coffees to the brand’s consumers, which has led the user to congratulate the brand for giving them this image.

@OXXO_Stores Andatti offering Andatti 👏🏻 The best image pic.twitter.com/D0gmkkqOK7 – Chris Kal (@ ChrisKal17) November 19, 2021

This strategy, despite being relatively simple since we have seen different botargas of different brands, it seems to continue to be effective, since this Andatti brand character that you are selling your same product to consumers within a Oxxo, seems to have completely captured the attention of the consumer, who did not hesitate to share their experience with social networks.

On different occasions we have seen numerous botargas belonging to different brands, it may well be the famous botarga of Dr. Simi or the mad cow of Alpura, however, with the passage of time these strategies are less used by brands, who are find themselves moving into digital spaces. However, due to the very adoption of the digital world and the decrease in these more “experiential” marketing strategies (partly due to the arrival of the pandemic), they are effective despite how simple they may be perceived at first glance; Creating a botarga from scratch is not an easy job, but if they were used a lot a few years ago, losing a bit of their essence, despite this, this time it seems to have been effective.

This marketing strategy It would show that it is not necessary to implement millionaire amounts of money to be able to position our product or company in the sights of the world, especially in these times with a high permanence in social networks.

An example of this was shown to us a couple of days ago by the airline Volaris, who achieved thousands of reactions on their social networks when fulfilling a girl’s dream on her birthday by making her a flight attendant for a day, which, although, could have carried its respective paperwork on the part of the parents, in fact the expenses that were made to achieve thousands of interactions had to do more with the investment in gifts for the little one, such as her piñata, cake and uniform.

To do marketing strategies effective it is not necessary to spend large monetary figures, but what is essential is that a professional or a sufficiently creative person manages to create efficient methods to register an impact on the consumer’s mind, although some people may perceive them as simple.