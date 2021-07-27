Although there is still no official trailer, or concrete details of the plot, the artist Bosslogic shared on his social networks a great poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Only one thing is certain, less than six months after its premiere we still do not have a preview, or new official images, of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that does not prevent the most recognized graphic artists by fans from embodying their vision. of the new arachnid ribbon.

Graphic artist Bosslogic shared on his social networks a special poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is close to what is expected of the plot.

As Spidey stands from the Sanctum Santorum viewing the ramifications of the sacred timeline, a threat looms on the horizon with Doctor Octopus.

And the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home?

Neither Sony Pictures nor Marvel Studios have come forward with regard to the release date of the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film produced jointly by the two companies.

According to Walt Disney’s president of marketing, Asad Ayaz, he made it clear that the Japanese studio is in charge of promoting the film, but there is coordination between the two studios so that fans are the winners of this alliance.

“Sony is absolutely handling the marketing of Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are partnering closely with the Sony team on that. So there is coordination in that sense”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Road Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Source: Twitter

Spidey’s first love comes to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

What Peter Parker didn’t know was that Gwen Stacy would also spend the rest of her life with him. This is the story of how they fell in love.

Welcome to the life of Spider-Man. Bad before good. It is an amazing thing. So to have the girl of his dreams, he must stop Green Goblin, Rhino, two Vultures and a mysterious man who, from the shadows, controls them all.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Marvel Deluxe: Spider-Man Blue, an acclaimed work of Jeph loeb Y Tim Sale about the first love of Spider-man, Gwen stacy.

