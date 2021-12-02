When Cuatro premiered in 2019, ‘Bake Off Spain’ was a bit of a flower of a day. The Spanish adaptation of the famous British format was not very lucky so now Amazon Prime Video is coming to try to give a second chance with the famous version: ‘Celebrity Bake Off’, which will hit the platform on December 16 and we already have a trailer.

Presented by Paula Vázquez and Brays Efe, the program will bring together twelve famous faces in a competition to see who is the best pastry chef over ten episodes. Clara Villalón and Frédéric Bau will be the expert judges.

The twelve contestants who will participate in this first edition will be James Rhodes, Chenoa, Esperanza Aguirre, Andrés Velencoso, Soraya, Adriana Torrebejano, Yolanda Ramos, Pablo Rivero, Eduardo Iturralde González, Paula Gonu, Joan Capdevila and Esty Quesada.

With ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ ending its career on TVE, it seems a propitious moment to continue seeing celebrities doing their cooking pines. It will be refreshing, yes, that each episode lasts less than an hour.