Boss Summoning in Terraria: Slime Queen and the Eye of Cthulhu

Terraria is a great sandbox game that every time he surprises his followers with its features added in its most recent updates and improvements, such as crafting, exploration, building houses, structures, and fighting with bosses and monsters.

The truth is that in the wonderful worlds of this title you can enjoy individually or also in company of your friends from a distance, ready to start a game? We have prepared for you a tips guide in Terraria where you can learn the essential tricks to play.

This time we will explain how to summon two important bosses in Terraria as are the Slime Queen and the Eye of Cthulhu. These bosses are a type of monster that deals high damage and that present a greater resistance, but this is not everything since they also act as unique patterns in attacks.

Ready to find out how to summon these bosses? Next, we tell you in detail how to do it. Also, you can take a look at our complete guide on Terraria where you will find the best tips to be a great player of this title. And it is important that you document yourself about this title, as it offers a small universe of content that you should not miss.

Reasons to summon the bosses in Terraria

As mentioned at the beginning of this post, bosses in Terraria are a very powerful class of monsters and these can appear naturally depending on certain circumstances or through summoning items for your call.

The level of power and strength of these bosses it will also depend on the game modeFor example, in expert mode the monsters are usually much stronger and in the master mode they are much more powerful than in the previous mode. In both modes they drop items and relics that are relevant in combat.

Nowadays there are approximately 32 to 19 heads of Terraria and most of them are very necessary to be able to advance in the wonderful world that you choose in this title; either to unlock new stages or to collect the objects that they leave once defeated.

However, not all bosses are necessary to progress in the video game, since their importance varies according to the times in which they are invoked. What’s more, there are mini bosses that are a bit easier to take down even so they retain their great resistance and even greater than that of other common monsters.

What happens when summoning bosses in Terraria

When using a boss summon item the first thing that will appear will be a status message and immediately the soundtrack of this one will be heard in the background. In the case of event bosses, they may appear many times, but without the presence of a status message or soundtrack.

On the other hand, bosses have a special icon on the map that represents their location in the world. Another detail to consider is the life bar that includes each boss, this appears at the bottom of the monitor or title screen, if there are several, then the last one that has been attacked will be reflected.

Also the celestial towers have a life bar to function as a shield. If you want to know a little more about the bosses in Terraria you can visit the boss guide where we tell you everything you need about these powerful monsters.

How to summon the Slime Queen in Terraria

This kind of boss is considered to be the weakest of Terraria and corresponds to the hard mode of the blessing located in the Hallow biome. It presents a very peculiar appearance; It is similar to a giant purplish pink slime with a crown, crystallized and jelly inside.

It is a unique boss that can be found or summoned using the jelly crystal, these are found in the underground Hallow biome, and can be collected to break them and later plant them just like harvesting another tile. It is important to remember that once you are out of this biome, the gelatin crystal will have no use.

Another Queen Slime invocation option is during the slime rain once 75 slimes have been killed (and about 150 in the first time) or with a low probability during the day. It is important to know that this type of boss can appear at any time on the surface.

As for the combat with the Slime Queen, it is something totally variable, since its invocation is not necessary to progress in the gameHowever, rewards are very useful and that is why players consider them important.

Steps to summon the Queen Slime from Terraria

As mentioned, to invoke the Slime Queen requires the consumption of a jelly crystal; this can only be used and found in the underground blessing which must be mixed with shards of glass.

Gelatin crystal is very easy to recognize, as it has a very different appearance than crystal shards. In addition, these jelly crystals emit light of many colors They change from blue to pink intermittently, so this way it can be distinguished from shards.

Behavior of the Slime Queen in Terraria

The Slime Queen has an initial behavior very similar to that of the Slime King, and this consists of a very fast jump through the level, usually directly towards your player, so if it hits you it will cause damage.

This boss can jump on you and periodically summon Bouncing Slime, Crystal Slime, and Celestial Slime. each having a greater range of jump and even being able to fly, just like the celestial slime.

On the other hand, the Slime Queen can fire or emit projectiles whose direction is different, however, these projectiles are destroyed by hitting the blocksThis is why players can protect themselves from them by using a cover as a shield.

At the time when the Queen Slime’s life the standard of living is halved a pointing action will be initiated by the crystals directly at you.

Another behavior of the Queen Slime is that wings may appear, so that they will fly and they will crush on you and then fall down. In turn, the queen will be able to drop some items once she has died, such as a Queen Slime Mask, Crystal Assassin Shirt, Shiny Slime Globe, Queen Slime Trophy, Crystal Assassin Pants, a delicacy of Relic, Crystal Assassin Hood, Jelly Pillion, Treasure Bag, Royal Delicacy, and more.

Other moves of the Slime Queen when summoned

This type of boss in addition to being able to jump and try to fall on the player, presents other movements , among them the following can be highlighted:

Stay in one place for a few seconds, this is before I can jump very quickly towards the player causing enormous damage.

You can stay in one place for a few seconds, before I can fire six projectiles of crystals and is even capable of attacking in this way for many times in a row.

Can jump many times and then does it fiercely heading towards the player causing damage as long as he’s close to the queen when she falls.

Has the ability to teleport to the player’s location in case he can’t reach it, just like the Slime King does.

When the queen reaches 50% health, she grows wings that allow her to fly like a slimer. This also involves a change in your AI, such as:

The shooting of crystals in six different directions, which are periodically projected towards the player.

Sometimes flies and falls on top of the player .

Before attacking, performs a gurgling effect that allows the player to dodge it.

Last but not least, it is necessary to know that when invoking the Queen Slime, a lot of caution and care is required since their presence determines the end of the hardcore game in case you are not sufficiently prepared.

How to invoke the Eye of Cthulhu in Terraria

The Eye of Cthulhu is a type of boss that belongs to the normal mode of the game and is considered to be the second easiest boss in Terraria, beating only the Slime King. Despite this, it may be a big problem for novice players. If this is your case, then we recommend that you read our guide of tips that you should know before starting in Terraria.

This boss is able to appear naturally when the player has more than two hundred lives , as well as more than 2 NPCs and has 10 defense. Another way to invoke it is when it reaches half its level of life.

The Eye of Cthulhu looks pretty demonic In fact, it simulates demonic eyes. This may represent your first lunge pattern which is somewhat weak, while your second way will lunge more frequently.

This boss class in expert mode It has one more phase since it has very little life, this allows you to attack the player with faster lunges consecutively.

Steps to invoke the Eye of Cthulhu in Terraria

The first thing you should know when activating this monstrous boss is that having good equipment is essential, and for this a suspicious looking eye which will only work at night.

In case the player fails to defeat the boss earlier, then he should appear on his own with approximately 33% chance overnight, expressing a status message announcing: “You think an evil presence is watching you”; this sentence only appears if there are four NPCs in the selected world and if your player has at least 200 life points.

Terraria’s Eye of Cthulhu Behavior

The Eye of Cthulhu boss has the ability to fly above the player, keeping a certain distance between his space and the player’s space in order to properly execute his attacks. Everything this comes up during the night, so that when it is daytime, the boss retires or simply disappears.

Phases of the Eye of Cthulhu in Terraria

The Eye of Cthulhu boss has two phases: the first way (100%) It will attack the player up to a maximum of 3 times, it allows to invoke Cthulhu minions which are tiny eyes that will chase the player, just like a demonic eye but much weaker and that have the ability to go through the blocks. The second way (50%) it is in charge of continuously ramming the player and therefore, is much closer to the player.

Meanwhile, in expert mode Summons more minions as he transforms. In the second form in this way the attacks are faster and brutal, however, its precision and the period in which the attacks occur the less health levels it has.

Curiosities about the Eye of Cthulhu and the Queen of Slime