The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim last November it celebrated a whopping ten years since its original launch on Xbox 360 and other platforms. The most curious thing of all is that the Bethesda video game continues to give something to talk about in the main social media of the network of networks. In this sense, today we have believed it necessary to rescue the presence of a Skyrim Dragons Denier NPC that has generated a hilarious situation on the Reddit forums. The user Utinjiichi has been responsible for sharing an image that has aroused the interest of a multitude of Internet users and that has even caused more than a hundred people to leave their opinions on the matter in just twenty-four hours.

As you can see in the image above, two Khajiites are having a talk about dragons. The so-called Ahkari says the following: “Do you believe in all this that they talk about dragons? Can the elders really have come back? What makes this situation hilarious is that the Dragonborn just defeated a dragon that lies right next to Ahkari, who does not seem to have noticed his presence. The message has caused many Reddit users to leave their opinions and jokes right behind that image, with some of them being unmissable.

A player discovers the most architecturally impossible place in Skyrim

Some have compared this image of Skyrim to the recent Netflix movie Don’t look up, which portrays how many people deny incontestable facts from the scientific point of view. On the other hand, other users have made jokes about what that khajiita will think, arguing that what lies to his left is not a dragon, but a lizard or a highly developed Argonian. Be that as it may, remember that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim recently released an enhanced version for its 10th anniversary and that you can play some of those new features at no additional cost if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.