

The job humiliation with which a boss went viral on TikTok has given much to talk about, because video shows how his employees have to collect their own Christmas bonus from the floor and blindfolded.

What seems like a heavy joke and, even, an act of workplace violence, is registered on various social media platforms, where he continues to accumulate outrageous complaints.

It is that, in the middle of Christmas time, the head of a Tijuana business did an “exercise” for workers to collect their Christmas bonus with the help of a kitchen turner.

The recording already has more than 70 thousand reactions and has been shared more than 1,280 times only on TikTok; However, it also began to spread on other platforms such as YouTube.

“All you grab will be your bonus”, is heard in the audio of the video, which shows a woman kneeling, blindfolded and picking up money from the ground with the help of a container.

According to some comments, it is about Rosendo Duarte Jr., Head of Employees who were humiliated at the national level with the dynamics described as “Posada”.

The small clip has a very closed frame, since you can only see a small fragment of the store, with a corner of the display; Likewise, a countdown is heard for the worker to collect her Christmas bonus while her colleagues cheer her on.

This fact spread by the user @perfumex_ generated so much criticism that even the users asked that the business be investigated and sanctioned by the Secretary of Labor and Social Security (STPS).

“In very bad taste that you put your collaborators to collect money from the ground. Besides that the bonus must be proportional to your salary and must be given by lawJasmine wrote indignantly in the original post. “It really is a humiliating thing for that person to have to kneel to collect tickets against the clock and bandaged ”, second the user Alfredo Velázquez.

However, also there were users who contrasted public opinion, since they assure that the exercise is not so serious and that not all the facts of the case are known, nor if this type of coexistence between the boss and his subordinates is common.

Some were also motivated by watching the video, arguing that these types of games and jokes promote a better work environment and they were even motivated by the “dynamics” to ask for this type of “games” to be held in more work spaces.

Controversial shop

The perfume and lotion store Perfumex, which according to the information on your TikTok account is located in Tijuana, has already been rejected and criticized on the social network on more than one occasion.

The administrator of @perfumex_ is presumed to be the employer, since he is the one who continually uploads videos where he is rude and sarcastic with his workers, to whom he makes heavy “jokes” to generate controversy.

