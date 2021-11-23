With the cold already installed in our country and the rain lurking day by day there is only one thing that we want more than staying on the sofa with a blanket watching a movie: putting on shoes nails boots or ankle boots To go outside. And they are the quintessential autumn-winter footwear.

Tall, military, mid-calf, booty format … The boots are one of the best ways to complete our looks virtually effortless. And taking advantage of the Black Friday offers in El Corte Inglés that have already started today, with up to a 25% discount, we have signed some of our favorite models.

Of course, this year is something different since although they start earlier until November 24 (this Wednesday) Only those who have the El Corte Inglés card will be able to benefit from the discount percentages. But we are taking a look from now on, that then we are left without the models that we like the most:

Boots

Alpe high boots





This Alpe model brings together two of the footwear trends that are hitting it this season: the track sole and the high boots. And of course, we love the result. Its original price is 119.95 euros, but they stay at 95.96 euros if we pay with the El Corte Inglés card.

Zendra Basic cowboy boots





Another of the must This season in terms of footwear are cowboy boots and these are Zendra Basic in black they seem like a safe bet if we want to join the trend without complicating ourselves. Its original price is 99.99 euros, but they stay at 79.99 euros if we pay with the El Corte Inglés card.

Dansi Heeled Boots





If we are looking for an elegant model these boots Densi they have all the ballots to like us, since between the heel and small platform front have to style a lot. Its original price is 145 euros, but they stay at 116 euros if we pay with the El Corte Inglés card.

Hunter Wellington Boots





We also have space for some water boots in this section and could not be other than some Hunter. It is the classic model, with a high shaft and smooth in black. Its original price is 150 euros, but they stay at 120 euros if we pay with the El Corte Inglés card.

Ankle boots

Chelsea boots by Geox





Chelsea boots are one of the favorite options this season and this Geox model is a safe and timeless option, made of leather, which we can wear with practically any outfit. Its original price is 119.90 euros, but it stays at 95.92 euros if we pay with the El Corte Inglés card.

Pedro Miralles ankle boots





The square toe ankle boots It has been a trend that we have not stopped seeing in the streetstyle, so adding it to our wardrobe is most appealing. And this model in nude color, made of leather, Pedro Miralles It cannot seem more elegant to us. Its original price is 129 euros, but they stay at 116.10 euros if we pay with the El Corte Inglés card.

Heeled ankle boots by Geox





If we are looking to gain a few extra inches, these high-heeled ankle boots are a very good option to consider, which we like especially for the studded details. Its original price is 129.90 euros, but it stays at 103.92 euros if we pay with the El Corte Inglés card.

Ankle boots by Michael Kors





Finally we have this Michael Kors model, made of leather, which has made us fall in love with its heel with tortoiseshell print. Without a doubt, ankle boots with a lot of personality. Its original price is 235 euros, but it stays at 188 euros if we pay with the El Corte Inglés card.





More offers?

