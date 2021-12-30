The Boba Fett series came to Disney Plus, but many wonder when it happens. We tell you in this note!

Finally, the first episode of the series arrived Boba fett, one of the spin off from The Mandalorian. But even the most devoted fans of Star wars they wonder At what point does the series take place? The last time we saw the bounty hunter was in The Mandalorian, so we could think that all the events will take place simultaneously with the third season.

The Mandalorian elapses between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Y Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So that Boba fett it would also enter between these events. But to be a little more specific, we have to explain a bit the timeline of the universe of Star wars.

For the series, it should be noted that the events take place around the Battle of Yavin, known as the first attack on the Death Star in A New Hope. From these events, the calendar was divided into BBY Y ANY. The first attack on the Death Star is the year 0 of the BBBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) and the years after this are called BBY (After the Battle of Yavin).

The Book of Boba Fett runs at the same time as The Mandalorian, in the year 9 BBY, what is nine years after A new hope and five years after the defeat of Emperor in Return of the Jedi. But so that things are not so confusing, we leave you an ordered list of the series:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (32 BBY)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (22 BBY)

The Clone Wars (22 BBY-19 BBY)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (19 BBY)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (13 BBY- 10 BBY)

Star Wars Rebels (5 BBY- 1 BBY)

A New Hope (0 BBY)

The Empire Strikes Back (3 BBY)

Return of the Jedi (4 BBy)

The Mandalorian (9 BBY)

The Book of Boba Fett (9 BBY)

The Force Awakens (34 BBY)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (34 BBY)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (35 BBY)

The Book of Boba Fett shows us how Silly takes his place on the ancient throne of Jaba in Mos Espa. This is after the death of Jabba in Return of the Jedi, when Bib Fortuna took command so that later Silly come back only to kill this evil Twi’lek.

As the series will show us various stages of the life of Boba fett, they probably have flashbacks. And these mean the possibility of characters that we already know appear. Some of the characters found in the year 9 BBY are Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin, Han Solo, Leia, Lando Calrissian, and Ahsoka Tano. But to summarize, we could be surprised by the characters that appear out there, if they do. The first chapter of Boba Fett Book is now available in Disney Plus. The rest of the chapters will be released every Wednesday on the platform.

Share it with whoever you want