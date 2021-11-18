Spider-Man: No Way Home - details you may not have seen from the second trailer

Sony and Marvel released the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home and they left us a lot to analyze and expect from the movie. Receive all in this note!

Two months ago, with the first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we were talking about the possible six accidents that would appear in the film and the long-awaited appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. A little later we continued with those themes when Sony Pictures and Marvel studios released the official poster for the film. Now, with the second trailer we are even closer and sure of some things. In this note we tell you nine details that perhaps you missed from the video of almost three minutes that filled us with emotion.

Before the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fans were super expectant and eager for what he could show us and confirm. More than anything the appearance and confirmation of the return of the Spider-man from the movies of Sam raimi and Marc webb. Regarding the content of the trailer, there is a division between the followers of Spider-Man: yes Sony and Marvel they should show Maguire already Garfield. For some fans, that great moment should be saved to see on the big screen and, while most take it for granted, be surprised by its return. On the other hand, there are those who think that they should add them in the trailer to avoid further leaks, many people already know that they participate in the film.

In that case, the first group wins. However, one of the things that we noticed in the trailer that a particular country published, gives a little reason to those who wanted to see the different versions of Spider-man.

1. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in the trailer … put it

Let’s start with the most important. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield They are in the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but by mistake. With the amount of leaks and theories that prove his participation in the spiderverse, the actors did not tire of denying their appearance in the film. However, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios They could have confirmed everything.

To notice this we have to go to the trailer that he published Sony Pictures Brazil. For whatever reason, only this account has a different version of the trailer, even if it’s just a second that makes the difference. At time 0:54 we see the Spider-man from Tom holland about to fight with him Sandman, Electro and the alligator. A second later, pay close attention to the Lizard:

In 1 month we will begin to receive visits… from all the universes. Assista agora ao novo official trailer of #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa, which premiered on December 16 exclusively at us cinemas. Pré-venda available from November 29! pic.twitter.com/Z0SqV7bhrQ – Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) November 17, 2021

Someone hits the Lizard, his head practically turns. Around him there is no one else but Tom holland, then this invisible force could be some other Spider-man they wanted to edit / delete from the trailer. Maybe that fight is not three against one, but one more even: three Spider-Men vs three typical Spider-Man villains.

We are not surprised that Sony and Marvel have modified or deleted something from the video. This is something that has happened with trailers of Avengers: Infinity War, where Marvel added a scene that didn’t even appear in the movie.

2. Does Doctor Octopus have Stark technology?

Otto Octavius, interpreted by Alfred Molina, it seems that it renewed its tentacles. Now it has red parts, a version quite different from what we can see in the second film of the Spider-man from Sam raimi. While it may be completely normal for you to renew or upgrade your mechanical arms, red is very characteristic of Hombre de Hierro, and if we see in details there are also golden parts. Much coincidence, right?

Now, how would this technology get to the Doctor Octopus? There are several theories, one of them is that he stole her from the Spider-man or even from some place where they sell Stark’s technology and have fused it with his tentacles to match or even surpass Peter parker.

3. Electro’s look is more similar to that of the comics

Right at minute 2, we see Jamie foxx What Electro flying with its rays around him. The first thing we observe is the most noticeable change: its appearance. It is no longer blue as in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, its rays are now yellow. Also, he has a new suit. In his head, we observe how a kind of crown is formed with these rays. In the comics, his signature costume has a similar mask, which looks like a star. This could be a fluke, a wink, or just the presentation of your future outfit.

4. Two versions of the Green Goblin?

45 seconds into the trailer we see for the first time the Green GoblinNot counting the official poster released by Sony. At minute 2:09 we see him closely and he has the suit that we know from the first movie of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, but 10 seconds later she has another look. In this scene, we see him flying in his glider, however we see him with a hood and without the mask, now he has a kind of glasses.

Will they be two different versions? Can be Williem dafoe interpreting two Green Goblins or even another actor to bring a new one to life. Or we can simply be facing a change of suit due to certain circumstances.

5. The Statue of Liberty with Captain America’s shield

If you go to time 1:11 of the trailer you can see a scene that shows the city. In the center we see a tower with the shield of the Captain America at the top and, if we pay close attention to the base, we see a figure of the Statue of Liberty that, instead of raising the typical torch, has the shield in its hand. In addition to this, they accompany red and blue lights, the classic colors of Cap. All of this appears to be under construction to be a future monument to the Captain.

Later, later, at minute 2:25, we observe that the shield falls and breaks all the supports that the construction has, leaving behind the torch of the Statue of Liberty.

The scenes we see that Tom holland is fighting with him Sandman, the Lizard and Electro it seems that it will happen in that construction.

6. Similarities between MJ, Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy in one scene

At minute 2:28 we see how MJ, interpreted by Zendaya, falls from a tower under construction (it may be the one we named above) and Tom holland jumps to save her, reaching out to grab her. This scene reminds us of Tobey Maguire with Kirsten dunst on Spider-man already Andrew Garfield with Emma Stone on The Amazing Spider-Man 2, although this scene ends tragically.

Many fans comment on how epic it would be that in that scene, Spider-Man from Andrew Garfield save to MJ and comment on how you are not going to let the same thing happen that you lived with Gwen. We add this to the list of theories that we would like to see happen in the movie.

7. Memories or trips through the films of the different Spider-Man

If you go to minute 1:14 of the trailer we have Spider-man, with his black suit. Behind his back we see Electro or what appears to be the scene recreated from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where Jaime Foxx He’s at the power plant fighting with Andrew Garfield. In that final fight, thanks to Spider-Man’s webs, Electro is overloaded with his own lightning bolts and explodes.

On Spider-Man: No Way Home They can show us different scenes from the Spider-Man movies, how the villains that appear die, or even maybe Tom holland I could go straight to those moments.

8. Are the villains really against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker throughout the movie?

It may be that several of the villains that he presents to us Spider-Man: No Way Home switch sides in the movie. In the trailer we see when the Doctor Octopus realize that Tom holland He is not the Peter Parker that he knows and besides, when they talk to each other, it seems that he is quite calm, although apparently he is locked up.

It may be that Otto Octavius I ended up helping our protagonist after finding out what Spider-man and Doctor Strange they try to do and that Octopus, in the universe to which he belongs, dies. In this way, if you help with the problem, Otto thinks that he can save himself from his fatal fate. After all, in the second movie of Spider-man from Sam raimi, the Doctor Octopus it was not always bad and even in the end it tries to help Maguire to save New York City.

The same can happen with the Sandman, who in Spider-man 3 it also ends up being good. Recall that in the first trailer of No way home there is a scene where Electro wants to attack Spider-man, but we see how a pile of sand stops the lightning, as if it were protecting Peter. Maybe at some point in the movie these characters are bad, then they find out that Tom holland It is not Maguire and they try to help.

Also another detail that can be seen in the trailer is a fight between Octopus and Electro, at minute 2. In this scene we see that Jamie foxx He says “you are not going to take this away from me”And throws lightning at Octavius, falling from a building.

However, in the end of the trailer, where we see these villains fight with Spider-man, maybe you already know how much Peter parker What Doctor Strange they want to lock them up or send them to their respective universes, where they all end up dying.

So we don’t know how their intentions will change as the movie progresses.

9. Who does Doctor Strange talk about at the end?

In the last scene of the trailer we see some purple lines in the sky. What seems to be the moment where the multiverse finally opens up. Tom holland asks the Doctor Strange what is happening, to which he responds “they are already coming … and I can’t stop them”.

This may be the arrival of the others Spider-man, also that of some villain that we saw in the trailer, only that they changed the chronology to mislead us and get excited at the end. Or maybe even other surprise villains: it can be Venom (Recall that in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage they unite this character with Spider-Man), Mysterio could come back somehow, too Morbius and introduce it before your movie is released next year, or Kraven the hunter, if we want to continue fantasizing.

Let’s not forget that if they are going to incorporate six claims confirmation of a villain is still missing. Likewise, we already have quite a few characters in this movie, so the appearance of one of those we mentioned before could be too much, except that it is in presentation mode or in a post-credits scene.

We have many things to confirm, but luckily little time for the premiere of the film. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 16 and we’ll see how many surprises we get.

Share it with whoever you want