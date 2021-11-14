BMW Motorsport already has a road book in the United States. With the closing of the 2021 season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the German firm has unraveled the details of its sports programs in the category. First of all, The BMW M8 GTE -GTLM at IMSA- retires with all honors to make way for the new BMW M4 GT3. This vehicle will be the protagonist of the program in the GTD Pro category of the brand’s IMSA together with Team RLL. And this link with the structure created by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Michael Lanigan will also be key in the LMDh project.

Thus, BMW and Team RLL will compete together in GTD Pro in 2022, but will also compete in the new LMDh category in 2023. Team RLL will be in charge of managing the prototype designed by Dallara together with the Munich firm. Bobby Rahal has explained that It is a true dream to have the opportunity to debut the BMW M4 GT3 at IMSA and then take the next step together with the German firm to compete for overall series victories with the BMW LMDh. A prototype of which we already have the first sketch thanks to the work of BMW Motorsport and the BMW M Design department.

As the BMW LMDh begins to show its ‘face’, the German firm still does not make a single reference to the WEC or Le Mans and the words of Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M, this is how they demonstrate: “Like Dallara, we at Bobby Rahal and his team have outstanding experience and decades of work at the highest level by our side. BMW’s LMDh project continues to gain momentum and I am confident that next year we will take the necessary steps to be as well prepared as possible. We want to have a very good first season at IMSA with our LMDh prototype. Together with Team RLL, we face this challenge with great expectations.