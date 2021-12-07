Blue tansy oil: uses in skin beauty

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Blue tansy oil has great prestige in the world of aesthetics and naturopathic medicine. However, there is still not enough evidence on the efficacy or possible risks of this substance.

Blue tansy oil is one of the star products for its cosmetic and medicinal uses. It has been used since ancient times, but there is not much scientific evidence to support the properties ascribed to it.

Despite this, blue tansy oil has gained a huge following in recent years. Those who use it say that it is great as an anti-acne product and that it slows down skin aging.

Blue tansy oil is extracted from a flower that bears the same name. Sometimes it is pure and other times it is part of products such as serums, facial oils, and exfoliating masks.

What is blue tansy oil?

Blue tansy oil comes from a plant whose scientific name is Tanacetum annuum. It is also known as blue tansy, moroccan tansy or moroccan chamomile and has its origin in the Mediterranean.

The plant has yellow flowers and its leaves are covered with fine white fur.. This product is not easy to find and that is why it is usually quite expensive in its essential oil presentation.

It is also important to note that blue tansy oil is not the same as common tansy oil. The plant belongs to the chamomile family and contains chamazulene, a compound with soothing and antioxidant properties. It has a sweet and earthy herbal fragrance.

Blue tansy oil has a characteristic dark blue color. If it is distilled with steam, it acquires a vivid blue tone. Its aroma is a mixture of herbs and camphor, with high middle notes. The fragrance is slightly sweet.

To make this essential oil, fresh flowers and leaves of the plant are used. These are subjected to a steam distillation process. The substance only turns blue after extraction and distillation are complete.

In addition to chamazulene, this plant contains guaiol and guaiazulene, two compounds that help reduce irritations. On the other hand, 3,6-dihydrocamazulene, a-phelandrene, b-eudesmol, b-myrcenelen and sabinena have been identified in its composition.

Although it is in the same family as chamomile, it should not be confused with it in its wild form.

Benefits of blue tansy oil

Blue tansy oil appears to have anti-inflammatory, antihistamine (antiallergic), antipruritic (fights itching), phlebotonic (tones blood vessels), sedative, and calming properties.

It would fight inflammation

Blue tansy oil has two components with anti-inflammatory properties: sabinena and camphor. Chamazulene may also have this effect. However, there is still no research to support or deny that these elements mixed in the oil preserve or enhance the effect against inflammation.

Moisturizes the skin

Many moisturizing cosmetic products contain this type of oil.It is believed to be effective in reducing skin dryness and adding moisture to the skin. There are even those who use it to treat burns, although there is no scientific data to support this use.

It would help reduce acne

Blue tansy oil may help to combat the acne breakouts and other signs of inflammation or irritation related to the disease. In general, essential oils are not recommended for this purpose, but this one in particular could be effective in these cases.

It would have calming effects

One of the most abundant components of this essential oil is camphor. This substance has a calming effect when inhaled. In this way, it promotes relaxation and helps reduce stress states.

Repair damaged skin

It is possible that this compound applied to the skin acts as a natural healing agent. Contains various antioxidants, so it could help reduce expression lines and wrinkles typical of aging.

Antifungal and antibacterial

This essential oil could help eliminate bacteria and fungi. As in other cases, there are no studies that corroborate this information.

Relief of muscle aches

A massage with this essential oil could be effective for reduce pain caused by neuralgia, arthritis or tendonitis. It may also contribute to the management of more general pain.

The indicated thing is to use it with a carrier oil, which can be orange or incense. In any case, it is not clear if it is the oil itself that is responsible for the effect or it is the massages that eliminate the contractures.

It is used as a repellent

Mixed with water and diffused through a spray, blue tansy oil helps purify the environment of insects. It is a natural option to avoid insecticides and industrial chemicals.

How to use blue tansy oil

There are 3 basic ways to use blue tansy oil to benefit from its properties. It can be in cream or carrier oil, in a diffuser or in a spritzer.

1. In cream or carrier oil

Blue tansy oil should not be used in its pure state, but diluted in another substance. It is advisable to put 1 to 2 drops of this oil in the moisturizer or cleanser before applying it. Another option is to combine it with coconut or jojoba oil and then apply it to the skin.

2. In a diffuser

This oil has a very pleasant aroma and that is why it is very convenient to use it in a diffuser. Inhaling it would generate a feeling of calm and tranquility. However, there are people who may suffer an allergic reaction, so it is not recommended to use it in crowded or hermetically closed places.

The use with a diffuser is similar to that used with other oils. Caution must be exercised with susceptible and allergic people.

3. In a spritzer

Just add 4 milliliters of blue tansy oil in 4 ounces of water. Then, they are put in a bottle that has a spray bottle. In this modality it is usually used anecdotally as an anti-inflammatory.

Possible risks and side effects

Almost all essential oils have toxic components, so should not be ingested under any circumstances. Nor should they be applied directly to the skin without first diluting them in a cream, water or other oil.

The use of blue tansy oil is not recommended by pregnant or nursing women, young children, or people with epilepsy. The effects it can cause in these cases are unknown.

It is very important to buy blue tansy oil and not common tansy oil. The latter contains substances that are harmful to health that should be avoided. It is best for people to make a patch test before applying it.

There are other essential oils that can substitute for blue tansy oil. Among them are those of Roman chamomile, lavender, frankincense, mugwort, rosemary, bergamot and marjoram.

It goes without saying that still more research is required to corroborate the properties of blue tansy oil. Therefore, the best thing to do is talk to your doctor before using this substance.

