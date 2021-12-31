The use of smartphones is so common today, that it is difficult to imagine daily life without the use of these, however, it was like this in years ago when mobile devices began to gain ground, among them, they were one of the great launches the BlackBerry Os devices, this line of cell phones, at the time were the consumer trend, the cell phone that everyone wanted, the one that made a difference and throughout the world; However, the company based in Canada, suffered from a bad already seen in the telephony market, since it followed in the footsteps of Nokia, and they entrusted the success of the brand in a device that was novel at that time, but that quickly It was overtaken by the arrival of Android and iPhone devices.

After the start of the market takeover of these smartphones, the new BlackBerry device, declined within consumer preference, which caused an arable decline for the company, which after so many years, says goodbye to the market, already which announces that it will be during the first week of January, that it will close its servers, which means that the devices will stop working permanently.

On January 4, the company that provided an innovative technology for years and that could be defined as one of the pioneers in terms of generating a certain status with the purchase of a mobile phone device, will definitively close its operations causing that all devices BlackBerry Rest in the memories of consumers as one of the best devices on the market in its time.

The announcement was made known through the device’s official page, where the total closure of the servers that support it is announced. This device was one of the most used and consumed during its launch, especially within the executive, corporate and business sectors, in addition to its great success in the workplace, the phone had a free instant messaging platform, an aspect that It was worth the resounding success, since no device of the time had something similar.

As it is visible, this resounding success was not enough to stay within the preference of consumers, so it is now that all devices with the BlackBerry OS operating system will stop working, this final closure has generated various positions within the conversation Although the system was not commonly used, the closure generated a feeling of nostalgia for a time when non-digital keyboards dominated the market.

Technology advances by leaps and bounds, that is why it must constantly have innovations that allow companies to stay within the consumption preference of employees, it is also important to take into account the examples of previous brands which despite dominate the market at one point, they lost outright to innovative technology, due to the stagnation of a single successful product.

