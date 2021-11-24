Among the different discounts that you can come across you will find some of the best mobiles Of the brand. For this reason it is very important that you take a look at the sales that may suffer, but to make your work easier, here we gather the Samsung phone sales that you can discover in Amazon for Black Friday.
High end at outrageous prices
That the Korean brand is one of the ones that sells the most phones in Spain is no coincidence, since its top of the range are of the highest quality. Their price ranges are somewhat diverse, but get a mobile with great guarantees It is not excessively expensive in certain cases as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. On the other hand, the latest launch of the S series, the Galaxy S21, has experienced a brutal drop in price that given its magnificent properties such as a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen or its Exynos 2100 CPU, it is difficult not to think about getting it. Opting for one of those present here ensures you enjoy a exaggerated performance in all its sections, so they are a safe bet.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G by 777 euros (282 euros discount).
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 by 920 euros (139 euros discount).
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE by 468 euros (191 euros discount).
The M series is celebrating
The Samsung Galaxy M family is intended for the mid-range. They are about telephones very versatile with quite interesting features for a not so high cost. In this series of devices of the Korean brand there are cases such as the Galaxy M32, which is for many users one of the best mobile phones on the market in relation to value for money thanks to the quality of its screen and autonomy battery. One of its predecessors is even cheaper and boasts similar properties. The variability between them refers especially to performance. But if you are looking for all this raised to the next level you can get the Galaxy M52, a mid-range alternative with high end soul.
- Samsung Galaxy M52 5G by 387 euros (62 euros discount).
- Samsung Galaxy M32 by 229 euros (100 euros discount).
- Samsung Galaxy M12 by 139 euros (70 euros discount).
- Samsung Galaxy M11 by 169.25 euros (9.75 euros discount).
Low-end alternatives
The Samsung A series has several entry-level terminals at its disposal. Nevertheless, Not many those who have so far received an offer on their original price. In fact, only two of the members of this family have seen their cost reduced and not considerably either. Even so, there are two affordable devices with limited features as you would expect, but they have a built-in battery with extensive autonomy.
- Samsung Galaxy A12 by 139 euros (9 euros discount).
- Samsung Galaxy A03s by 143.89 euros (6.11 euros discount).