Among the different discounts that you can come across you will find some of the best mobiles Of the brand. For this reason it is very important that you take a look at the sales that may suffer, but to make your work easier, here we gather the Samsung phone sales that you can discover in Amazon for Black Friday.

High end at outrageous prices

That the Korean brand is one of the ones that sells the most phones in Spain is no coincidence, since its top of the range are of the highest quality. Their price ranges are somewhat diverse, but get a mobile with great guarantees It is not excessively expensive in certain cases as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. On the other hand, the latest launch of the S series, the Galaxy S21, has experienced a brutal drop in price that given its magnificent properties such as a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen or its Exynos 2100 CPU, it is difficult not to think about getting it. Opting for one of those present here ensures you enjoy a exaggerated performance in all its sections, so they are a safe bet.