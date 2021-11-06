Black Adam and Hawkman will have an epic fight in the cinema, says their producer

Place your bets! One of the big-screen matchups in 2022 will be when Black Adam and Hawkman engage in an epic fight.

In 2022 the foundations of the DC Universe will be shaken from its foundations with the premiere of Black Adam, a film that will see the debut of the Justice Society of America, with Atom Smasher, Cyclone, Dr. Fate and Hawkman, who will have an epic fight with him. man in black.

In an interview with the CBR site, Hiram García, producer of Black Adam, announced that one of the important moments of the film will be the fight between Hawkman and Black Adam, who will not save anything when they see their faces.

“The way he and Black Adam face off will be a lot of fun, for the fans to see … Without a doubt, once we saw them read (the script), we knew right away that these are the guys with the roles, and we are very happy with that”.

García guaranteed that in Black Adam Aldis Hodge will deliver an epic Hawkman, which will be as close as possible to the version we know in the comics.

“Aldis Hodge is as amazing as Hawkman and he just brings a weight and energy to this character that, if you’re a Hawkman fan, you know the story he’s lived through, to bring a real nuance to the way Aldis interprets him that ultimately instance, he’s really intriguing, but he’s also a tough guy”.

Everyone surrenders to Fate … Dr. Fate

Great surprise caused the news of the incorporation of Pierce Brosnan to the cast, where he will give life to Kent Nelson, better known as Dcortor Fate.

Hiram Garcia mentioned that the cast gave their best effort and everyone was integrated into a family, where the admiration for the former James Bond interpreter is more than evident.

“We were able to find a really good group of actors… The dynamic between all of them is very funny. And every time James Bond walks in now as Dr. Fate! Pierce Brosnan is so serene and charming, and the moment he walks on set, it just soars everything, mixed in with all the other actors.“.

The cast of Black Adam is made up of Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Isis and Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell / Cyclone.

Jaume Collet-Serra will be the director of Black Adam, a production that will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

