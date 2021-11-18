Brandon Routh would like to be Superman again in a series about Kingdom Come

Brandon Routh ‘reconciled’ with Superman, and now the actor would seek to headline a series based on Kingdom Come as the Man of Steel

In 2006, actor Brandon Routh rose to international fame after playing Superman in the film Superman Returns, which had divided opinions. Although this film did not have a sequel, Routh returned as Superman in the Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, and in the future of the actor would be a series based on Kingdom Come.

In an interview with Comicbook, Brandon Routh revealed that he is in the best disposition to don the Superman cape if DC Comics or Warner Bros decide to explore the story that Mark Waid and Alex Ross gave us in 1996.

“I would be happy to reprise the role of Superman if the story is correct and he can play Superman the way I see him. I’ve always been interested in it and have done my own research on the possibility.”.

However, Routh is in no rush to return as Superman on the small screen, as Warner Bros already has several major Man of Steel projects in place.

“For now, to be honest, we are on top of the Superman stuff, with the success of ‘Superman & Lois’ – where Tyler is doing an amazing job – and there are several scripts and projects underway at Warner Bros … I don’t know what plans there are. but I do know that Flashpoint (The Flash movie) is on its way and will blaze that trail”.

Crisis on Infinite Earths changed Brandon Routh’s mind

After 2006, after the sequel to Superman Returns was canceled, Brandon Routh had declared that he would not return to incarnate the character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, but after his participation in Crisis on Infinite Earths, the actor changed his mind.

Now Routh would agree to embody a version of Superman in a medium that could have multiple actors playing Superman in projects.

“This is an experiment in progress and has yet to be tested on the big screen but I think that’s what they’re aiming for. It is difficult to know what will come in the future, but I used to say that I would never play Superman again. But after reprising the role in ‘Crisis’ now I say that the sky is the limit, who knows?”.

Brandon Routh returned to television to reprise the role of Ray Palmer / The Atom in the Armageddon event, which marks the beginning of the eighth season of The Flash, which will span five episodes of the Crimson sprinter series on the CW network.

Source: Comicbook

