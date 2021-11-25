Bitso is the new sponsor of the UANL Tigres Soccer Club, thus becoming the first crypto sponsor in soccer at the national level.

The sponsorship is planned for 3 years, a period of time in which Bitso will provide knowledge about cryptocurrencies and NFTs, while Tigres jerseys will carry the Bitso logo.

Eventually, a series of cryptocurrency services will be incorporated, such as trading crypto assets in the stadium, in the official team store and in other areas related to the club.

This November 23 through a press conference, the exchange house of digital assets of Mexican origin Bitso, with operations in Latin America, Argentina and Brazil and more than 3.3 million users, announced that will be the new sponsor of the Tigres football club of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

This association stands out for being the first sponsorship of a digital asset company in football nationwide, In addition to being a watershed in the crypto sector, of Fintech companies, and unicorns in general, within the world of Mexican soccer, the most popular sport in Mexico.

“Today we welcome Bitso, the most important cryptocurrency platform in Latin America that has chosen Tigres as a business partner and that with this merger becomes the first Mexican soccer team to have a similar agreementsaid Mauricio Culebro, president of the team during the press conference.

The sponsorship for the moment is planned for 3 years, a period of time in which Bitso will provide knowledge about cryptocurrencies and NFTs, while Tigres' jerseys will carry the Bitso logo, below that of the cement company Cemex.

“We are very pleased to present Bitso as a new sponsor of Tigres, a company with an international presence that allows us to look to the future and partner with the most important cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America”Added Mauricio Culebro.

Bitso and Tigres share values

During the press conference were present Carlos Valenzuela, host and main host of the event, Mauricio Culebro, president of Tigres, Felipe Vallejo, global director of Corporate Affairs of Bitso, and José Molina vice president of Marketing of Bitso.

Regarding the question of why the signature of crypto assets fixed his eyes on this Club soccer, Bitso indicated that bet on Tigers It was not by chance, since the felines managed to become the first team of the Concacaf finalist of the World Cup clubs, derived from a successful business model that has been promoted by the Mexican cement company CEMEX, since 1996, and that has resulted in an extraordinary performance on the field.

“Bitso and Club Tigres are united by a series of values, including accessibility, inclusion, community and, above all, our desire and efforts to innovate. Tigres is an innovative team that, as Bitso has done in recent years, seeks to take risks to positively transform the industry it is in. We are ready to take advantage of this alliance that will break and generate new schemes “, he declared. Felipe Vallejo,.

This commercial agreement will allow Tigres to increase the number of fans, a team that constantly seeks to be at the forefront and to adapt quickly and intelligently to the changes that arise in the sports field.

In addition, representatives of the alliance said that Its protagonists focus on crystallizing and continuing to stimulate agreements with commercial firms that want to diversify their services, in order to together offer the best possible experience to fans. and thus be able to specialize in the area of ​​sports intelligence.

“At Bitso y Tigres we are committed to breaking paradigms, leading innovation, inspiring new generations and leading change. This alliance was born from the vision of a necessary evolution and will generate a significant number of initiatives that will mark a before and after in the world of sports sponsorships in Mexico, something very important for us as a company ”, he declared. José Molina, VP of Marketing at Bitso

The managers of Tigres ratified that the union with Bitso brings with it the guarantee of being able to carry out new projects in the digital field to give greater satisfaction to the group of followers who closely and passionately follow the performance and successes of men’s teams. feminine, and those of basic forces.

What to expect from this alliance?

In addition to the Bitso logo on the Tigres shirt, Eventually, a series of cryptocurrency services will be incorporated, such as trading crypto assets in the stadium, in the official team store and in other areas related to the club..

In fact, the announcement of the alliance was made through the club’s Instagram and Twitter account, in which the player André-Pierre Gignac appears wearing a T-shirt with the company’s logo.

Bearing this in mind, it was also mentioned that, given the trends in international sport, It is possible that both the players and the members of the football club are paid a percentage of their salary in cryptocurrencies or the “purchase or sale” of players is made using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

A Bitcoin to celebrate

To celebrate this alliance, Bitso indicated that it will give a Bitcoin to the fans of the team in addition to that they will soon give more information about how to obtain the digital asset.

Although no further details were given, what was reported is that, if they want to participate in this promotion, those interested must register on the official platform and be alert to the announcements that Bitso will issue through their Twitter and Instagram accounts. , starting with the details of this promotion and how to win it.

To celebrate our first sports sponsorship in Mexico with @TigresOficial we will give away a #Bitcoin Download the App, follow us on our social networks and very soon you will discover how to earn it …https://t.co/J6fgTovTtl#ThisTigersBitso #MakeCryptoUseful pic.twitter.com/a2EPbVxyuq – Bitso (@Bitso) November 23, 2021

