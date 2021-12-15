Bitnovo, a digital platform that operates with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies announced through a press release its Christmas donation campaign: “Toys for Bitcoin“. The main intention is that the majority of all children in Spain, who for some particular reason will not be able to have a gift during these holidays, do so. So, the platform is encouraging the donation of toys by giving up to 30,000 euros in Bitcoin in exchange.

Bitnovo founder Marcos Muñoz expressed: “We want to transform the growing interest in cryptocurrencies, into an aid so that this Christmas more children receive a gift and at the same time, encourage people who donate altruistically to know what a cryptocurrency is.”

The collection campaign for new or undamaged toys will be open from next Monday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 23, where all people who wish to contribute and join this noble cause come to the Bitnovo offices located on Calle Don Ramón de la Cruz 38 in Madrid. In the same way, the platform will exchange up to 30,000 euros, in coupons exchangeable for Bitcoin that the brand sells, among all participants.

Requirements to participate

To participate it is not essential to have any extraordinary requirement, other than the desire to contribute a grain of sand in the collection of toys, be over 18 years old and have a valid NIE or DNI.

Among the toys they will be receiving are board games, books and even toys in good condition.or. So if you can’t buy one, but you keep one in good condition, you can take it too.

Once people approach the place, the Bitnovo team will go on to verify the conditions of the donated toy and will proceed to ask for their information such as email and phone number. Then, Bitnovo will send an email to each participant where the coupons redeemable for corresponding cryptocurrencies are attached, for a value of 5 euros for every two toys donated. These coupons can be exchanged for cryptocurrencies through the Bitnovo App, available on Google Play and the App Store.

In this sense, the team stressed that this campaign would be a great opportunity for those who do not yet know cryptocurrencies, can do so.

“Receiving Bitcoins is not intended to be a reward for helping others since altruism is an invaluable value, but without a doubt, it will be a doubly satisfying experience,” said Muñoz.

To take into consideration

The Bitnovo team was very clear in establishing some considerations regarding the donations to be received, highlighting that all those promotional gifts or toys that are not in excellent condition will not be considered suitable toys. They have also detailed that the maximum value to receive in cryptocurrency coupons per person is 50 euros.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, many families have lost their jobs. In fact, UNICEF Spain, detailed that poverty in the country reached 27.4% in 2020 and that as a consequence of the pandemic there are many people who continue in ERTE thus aggravating the situations of more vulnerable families, therefore, it is expected May these be one of the most difficult Christmases for Spain and perhaps for many people in the world. For this reason, Bitnovo’s initiative, beyond promoting the adoption and knowledge of cryptocurrencies, aims to make a noble cause that will surely make many children in Spain happy.

