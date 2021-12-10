Hack a video game it’s not that easy as it seems. Much less still if we are talking about a company of such caliber as Supercell is. Exceed your security systems it is an arduous task. For this reason, do not think that someone can do it just like that.

This fact creates a huge gap among users who have started their walks in the Supercell work relatively recently. Mainly, because certain characters have better properties than others. One of the practices that some players usually resort to to eliminate this difference is the hack .

Although it is true that a little more than four years have passed since its launch. This means that a large number of players will not only be at one highest level , but you will also have practically all the characters .

You’re probably not the first to think about it. In fact, certain cases of people who guaranteed a safe hack and that they offered it to others. There were many users who took the bait, since this cybercriminal in question asked them for the login details, because without them I would not be able to hack the game.

After that, the users they would lose access to their respective accounts, because this cybercriminal was dedicated to stealing accounts. This is not the first case, it has been a problem extended by various video games.

Fake apps

Another element that you should take into account when trying to carry out a hack is the existence of fake applications that pretend supply the identity of the real Brawl Stars. The intention of these apps is that the various players enter their access data to steal their accounts again.

At first, these bogus softwares promise that the existing content within the game will be found unlocked from the start and permanently, Nothing could be further from the truth.

Can you get your account back?

You may be thinking that falling into the trap is quite difficult, but sometimes our judgment is clouded in the face of such offers. If you’re of those who have lost their account, don’t worry, you can get it back.

The first thing you should do is enter Brawl Stars. Once inside the application, click on the three lines in the upper right area and immediately click on Settings. Of all the pictures that you will see below, choose the one of Help and assistance.

When you are inside the section slide down until you come across the section Lost account. Next, you will see two options, but you do not have to access any of them, but click on the message icon at the top right.

This will give you access to a chat with a bot to which you will have to give your account data. Once this step is completed, a real person will contact you to help us recover your account.