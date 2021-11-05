Betis succumbed this Thursday when they fell 4-0 against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, on the fourth day of the Europa League, which seems relegated to fighting for second place with Celtic, who beat Ferencvaros 3-1 .

The Sevillian team is in that second position, now three points behind the Germans and with an advantage over the Scots, while the Hungarians have not added since the start of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen dominated most of the match, with a glimpse of Betis. The Germans first warned with a goal canceled for offside after being reviewed by the VAR in the 25th minute of play.

In those moments, the locals generated danger, while the Betic defense was limited to disrupting the goal attempts.

However, Betis’ French striker Nabil Fekir had a clear chance after a shot that Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky managed to deflect thanks to an excellent stretch.

But the night oozed another name. French striker Moussa Diaby opened the scoring by beating goalkeeper Rui Silva in the 41st game, after hooking a ball from a cross after a lethal counter.

Six minutes after the restart, Diaby punched the Betic net again after taking advantage of a rebound in the area crown to finish off with power. The ball entered the entire squad also after it touched the body of Víctor Ruiz.

In a very dangerous foul, Betis was able to close the gap after a shot that repelled the crossbar. Then Marc Bartra had another chance after a header, but Hradecky touched the ball just enough to avoid the goal.

Luck was not on the Betic side. In one against Diaby he assisted Florian Wirtz in 85 to score the third goal after beating Rui Silva in a heads-up.

Already in the 90th game, Diaby, Betis’s nightmare, delivered a death pass for French midfielder Amiri to score the fourth and last goal of the match at will, which ended with Fekir’s expulsion for a collision with Kerem Demirbay .

bur / rsc / dr