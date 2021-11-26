If you want to learn about our world, these products are perfect for you.

Few things are as suggestive as those persons what are avid the rest information and knowledge than the college, the institute, the university or their own work can offer them. Be curious is one of the main characteristics of human being and that is why we have decided to show you the best microscopes, especially for you, who do not want to miss the opportunity to know what is made of what surrounds us. If you want to take a look at our recommendations, the following paragraphs are perfect for you to discover excellent products.

Omax microscope

We begin the journey of looks and devices that surpass what is observed with the naked eye with a company product Omax and that has a rotating quadruple plate, a mechanical phase Double layer XY with scale and a mobile lock to protect lenses and slides. The construction of this product is of metal solid with enamel finish, which turns out to be stain resistant. The item comes with power adapter, 100 glass slides blank, with 100 pieces coverslips, and 50 sheets of paper cleaning for the device lenses.

Know more: Omax microscope

AmScope M30-ABS-KT2-W Microscope

If you think that the previous product is too professional, since you want it so that your sons check how the science surrounds us and serves to better understand the world we live in, you should take a look at the company’s microscope AmScope. This product has six magnification, 120x, 240x, 300x, 480x, 600x and 1200x and has a metal arm with platen and clips. its reflective mirror is perfect for natural lighting, but also incorporate a light. Has a color filter wheel, indicator feeding integrated, Case ABS and works with 2 batteries AA, which are also included.

Know more: AmScope M30-ABS-KT2-W Microscope

National Geographic Microscope

Under the umbrella of one of the most reputable companies in the study of our planet and science itself, this microscope of National Geographic it is ideal for both beginners, as for those young and old who want to discover what exists on a tiny scale. The product has different magnification lenses, the minimum being 40x and the maximum 1280x. In addition to the microscope itself, in the sales box you will have the option of using a support suitable for mobile devices and what will they allow you dock your smartphone camera and thus be able to obtain photographs that no one else will have on their terminals.

Know more: National Geographic Microscope

Celestron CM800 Microscope

We went to a microscope looking much more professional and offered by the company Celestron. This product is perfect to use in any laboratory, since it has a power of 800x, 10x and 20x eyepiece, plus objective lenses 4x, 10x and 40x. You will be able to see any organism or surface in 40x, 100x, 250x, 400x, 800x magnification and do it in an exceptional way thanks to the integrated LED lighting, which is also adjustable both at the top and at the bottom. The microscope includes 3 AA batteries and 10 slides.

Know more: Celestron CM800 Microscope

AmScope m150 microscope

We will finish our tour of the more interesting microscopes that we have found, with a perfect product both to train in the school as to have it in home and enjoy learning. This microscope, from the company AmScope, count with one 360 degree rotation monocular head, which allows to carry out five magnification settings, in 40x, 100x, 250x, 400x and 1000x magnifications. All the optical glass elements include a condenser lens with disc diaphragm and the metal frame it is completely resistant. So that you do not miss a single detail, the product has a LED lighting system and to turn it on you can use a Plug, with adapter included, or AA batteries.

Know more: AmScope m150 microscope

Related topics: Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Urban Tecno receives a commission.

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe