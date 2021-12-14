In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These robot vacuum cleaners have special brushes to collect all the hairs of your pets and leave your floor clean.

Having a dog or cat as a pet and a member of your family is a great responsibility and a joy. But they have something that nobody likes and that is the large amount of hair they leave all over the furniture and on the floor.

But do not suffer any more with the brush or stop taking the vacuum cleaner every day. Robot vacuum cleaners are here to make your life easier and there are models that have special brushes to capture all the hair of your furry companions.

These robot vacuum cleaners are on sale right now and they are the best you can buy if you want to remove all the hair that they leave on the floor.

These small appliances have smart functions, they connect to the internet to control them from their applications or virtual assistants such as Alexa. In addition, you can turn them on when you are not at home or to avoid problems with your pets, when you take them out.

Best value for money: iRobot Roomba i3152

iRobot Roomba i3152 at Amazon

One of the most respected brands of robot vacuum cleaners is iRobot. Much has to do with who were the pioneers of these products. And now you can find this iRobot Roomba i3152, a connected model designed for houses with pets, on sale.

It has two multi-surface rubber brushes that adapt to all types of floors and prevent pet hair from curling.

It has an autonomy of 120 minutes and connection to the WiFi network to be controlled from its application or with assistants such as Google or Alexa.

You can find it on sale with a discount of 100 euros on Amazon, for 349 euros.

With self-draining base: Cecotec Conga 2290 Ultra Home

Cecotec Conga 2290 Ultra Home at Amazon

If you want to have a robot vacuum cleaner but have minimal contact with it, then we recommend that you get a model with an automatic emptying system.

Cecotec Conga 2290 Ultra Home It has a charging base with its own waste tank that empties the robot’s small tank. This way you don’t have to empty it every day, but every few weeks.

It has a brush designed to clean pet hair and has the option of mopping and scrubbing the floor. The battery lasts 160 minutes and has a suction power of 2,100 Pa.

Amazon has lowered it more than 200 euros to cost 298.35 euros.

The most powerful: Dreame D9

Dreame D9 on Amazon

Dreame D9 It is a very complete robot vacuum cleaner for a fairly low price. Not only does it vacuum everything in its path, it has a laser system to move around your house and it also has a tank to mop the floor.

It has a pet-friendly cleaning brush, 4 suction modes, an autonomy of 150 minutes and two tanks, one of 270 ml for liquids and another of 570 ml for solids.

Dreame D9 has a 3,000 Pa suction power, making it the most powerful among these options. You can get it for 299.99 euros on Amazon.

The cheapest: Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra at Amazon

We have been able to test this Cecotec Conga 1790 with pets and as it does, it works perfectly cleaning the normal dirt from the floor with hairs that our cats or dogs can leave behind.

Its pet brush saves you problems of hairs that get stuck, in addition to having a power of 2,100 Pa, an application to control it fully and compatibility with assistants such as Alexa or Google Home.

You can get it for only 139 euros on Amazon.

Best alternative to iRobot / Cecotec: Roborock S5 Max

Roborock S5 Max at Amazon

Roborock S5 Max It is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners that you can buy right now and it is the best alternative to brands such as Cecotec or iRobot. It is the manufacturer of Xiaomi robots and this model is very complete.

In our review of the Roborock S5 Max we were very surprised by it, especially by its good navigation system, the power, its low noise and the capacity of the tanks, because it can also scrub the floor.

Its price is at one of the minimum prices on Amazon, only 373 euros with free shipping.