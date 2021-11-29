If you’re looking for the best cables to make your speakers sound perfect, take a look at our recommendations.

It is true that each time they see each other fewer speakers in the homes, since technology has allowed televisions more modern have a sound getting better without the need to add external elements or simply with the utilization of the highly demanded sound bars. However, the purists of sound will always need a nice set of speakers to feel comfortable listening to music or with the latest Netflix movie. In the latter case, we believe we have hit the key and that is why we bring you some of the best speaker cables so you can decide which one will be next on your digital shopping list.

PureLink SE-SP061 Speaker Cable

We start with a high quality cable, made in pure copper with 99.99% oxygen-free copper and whose cable section It is 2×2.5 square millimeters, its structure being ultra-fine filament of 0.20 millimeters in diameter, which is an ideal combination to lose the smallest detail, but thus maximize sound quality. This cable is very durable and robust, with high quality materials and flexible coating, perfect for hi-fi speakers and even amplifiers. The product has a 10 meter length, comes in White color and includes polarity mark and measurement mark.

KabelDirekt speaker cable

We are before another German manufacturer, in this case under the name KabelDirekt, which guarantees the most modern manufacturing standards, making the cable the speaker is especially flexible and of the most high quality. The product has polarity markings for easy placement, as well as to avoid unwanted effects when connecting speakers. The materials are of the best quality, with 0.2 mm threads from copper pure and resistant coating PVC, which allows to extend its useful life. These speaker cables have been tested for RoHs compliance and comply with the directives relevant.

Manax speaker cable

We continue with a cable for loudspeakers that ensures a high quality of construction and that is used for a optimal connection. No matter what sound system you want to connect, this cable will offer you a clean sound, being able to customize for its use and with marks on conductors and polarity markings, which make the connection easier. This product has a great flexibility, allowing complicated installations to be carried out, both due to its length and because it is in confined spaces. Comes in red and black colors and has a length of 25 meters.

Toolcity Speaker Cable

The product that we present below is a high quality cable of the company Toolcity, which will allow you to have a optimal connection For any audio installation Whether it’s a home theater system or fiddling with car sound. The clean sound that guarantees this cable is perfect for any occasion, being able to use its meter mark and the polarity mark so that the result is perfect. The cable is specially flexible and his outer shell it is narrow, so you can easily place it anywhere. This cable model, finally, is available in 100 meters in length and in White color.

BLCA speaker cable

Finally, we offer you a flexible audio cable and with a length of 50 meters, with a cross section from 2×2.5 square millimeters, and some construction materials of very high quality. Count with one coating insulation resistant to bending, created in PVC, for complicated installations. The polarity indicators will help you in the configuration of your speakers, while this product is indicated for hi-fi sound systems or teams of movie at home, both for domestic and professional use.

