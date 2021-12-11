One of the films that defined the year 2021 was Eternals, the 25th production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which became the most searched film on the internet in the year.

The year 2021 is close to writing its last pages, and something that marked these 365 days that are about to conclude is the return to theaters after the Covid pandemic, and a film that had a large volume of searches in the the internet was Eternals.

According to the Google portal, Eternals became the Marvel Studios film with the most searches in 2021. Taking into account that Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters in Mexico around the world as of December 15.

Since its announcement at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Eternals began to attract the attention of fans. Which increased as its release date approached.

The second most searched Marvel movie on the internet is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the second part of Venom, from 2018, which featured Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson in the roles of Venom and Carnage, respectively.

The fourth most sought-after film in 2021 was Black Widow, a film with which Marvel began phase four of the MCU, and with which Marvel Studios ended with a hiatus of more than a year and a half without movie releases.

Eternals reaches digital platforms

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, Eternals began to gain a leading role in the Marvel Universe, which gave this title the opportunity to jump from the cartoons to the cinema.

If you did not have the opportunity to see Eternals in a movie theater, the production of the brand new Oscar winner, Chloe Zhao, will land on digital platforms as of January 12, 2022.

The Eternals features a cast consisting of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kit Harrington as Black Knight, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Source: Google

Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr guide the return of the Eternals to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

In 2006 Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. courageously took up the concepts created by Jack Kirby and, in the process, told a fresh and fun story full of mystery, suspense and majestic power. All in order to help establish the creation of Kirby as a vital part of the Marvel Universe once and for all.

In the context of Marvel’s Civil War, the Eternals awaken one by one from a strange trance to face the fact that they are not the ordinary people they thought they were. However, they will also discover that there is little time to mourn, as they will be thrown into a life and death struggle that spans time and space!

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you Marvel Deluxe – Eternals. A must-read collector’s volume to complement your cinematic experience.

