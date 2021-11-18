When the winter and the cold come hand in hand, the heating is our great ally. It is true that most homes in our country have heating systems prepared for the harsh winter, especially if you live in the northern part of the country, but we should not ignore the electric radiators, which have always been of great help when adding a hot spot in our homes. If you want to know the best products, in addition to those who less consume, stay with us in this article.

De’Longhi TRNS 0505M Electric Radiator

This product, from a company specialized in household appliances such as De’Longhi, have 500W of power and some dimensions not too big, since it reaches 17’3 centimeters deep, 38’5 high and 34 centimeters wide. its design, thanks to its large heating surface, it achieves a better heat distribution. The room thermostat it is synchronized to establish and maintain the same temperature every time. In addition, it is certified Real Energy, which indicates Real Energy that we are facing an optimal energy product.

Know more: De’Longhi TRNS 0505M Electric Radiator

Aigostar Rylee electric radiator

We continue with a product of the company Aigostar, in this case this being a energy efficient portable heater, with a power of 2,000W, although you can level this power on 800W, 1,200W and the commented 2,000W. Thanks to your antifreeze function the radiator may start at low temperature. The product is equipped with overheat and drop protection, in addition to being small and having a handle for easy transportation. We are talking about a convection radiator, which has a hot air convection system that quickly heats rooms.

Know more: Aigostar Rylee electric radiator

Orbegozo RRE 1810 A electric radiator

With a most distinguished appearance, this heater from the company Orbegozo offers you a environmentally friendly radiator by not using any type of fuel. Inside we find a power of 1,800W, being able set your own hours and temperatures for each day of the week. This article includes a control through a LCD digital display and your own remote control. Has 3 modes of operation: economic, comfort and antifreeze, with the characteristic of not removing humidity from the environment.

Know more: Orbegozo RRE 1810 A electric radiator

Aigostar Pangpang Electric Radiator

We return to the company Aigostar and, on this occasion, we find a radiator of considerable dimensions, but that will bring extra heat to your home thanks to its three powers 1,000W, 1,300W or 2,300W available. The indicator light it will turn off when the desired temperature reaches the room and will standby if it drops again. Your design of safety switching will cause the radiator to turn off automatically whether tilts more than 45 degrees in addition to automatically shutting down for overheating. The radiator can be move easily Thank you to your 4 wheels, which rotate 360 ​​degrees, and its handle.

Know more: Aigostar Pangpang Electric Radiator

Orbegozo RMN 2050 electric radiator

With a different look what we are used to, this radiator from the company Orbegozo includes us a Mica heating element, what will the maximum performance in a minute. It also incorporates a room temperature thermostat, which will be adjustable, and which will help us to always achieve the perfect heat for each room. Count with one anti-tip safety device and with overheating protection. Also, we are talking about a heating system without fluid, so its operation does not consume oxygen. Have swivel wheels, cable reel and indicator light ignition.

Know more: Orbegozo RMN 2050 electric radiator

Related topics: Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Urban Tecno receives a commission.

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe