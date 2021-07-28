Let's celebrate! Online discounts every Mexico wins a medal at Tokyo 2020

How many medals has Mexico won in Tokyo 2020? In addition to the pride of seeing Mexico in the podium,

So far from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Mexico already occupies the 49th place in the medal table Olympian with two bronze medals on the fourth day of the Olympics.

With these two medals Mexico already exceeds 70 medals in the history of its participation in the Olympic Games. The first bronze medal for Mexico in Tokyo 2020 is number 70 and it was thanks to the participation of Luis Álvarez and Alejandra Valencia in Archery.

The second bronze medal for Mexico, number 71, was won by Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez on the 10-meter synchronized diving platform.

Every time Mexico wins a medal Didi Food gives away coupons

Didi food Announcement, through a statement, that every time the national flag of Mexico is flown in Japan, users of the app will be able to activate the OrgulloMX code which will give them the following benefits:

All Japanese and Mexican food restaurants across the country that sell through the app will have free delivery. These categories represent more than a third of the businesses registered on the platform and within them are, for example, Sushi Roll and Sushi Itto.

The day a Mexican athlete receives a medal, the platform will consent Mexicans with coupons in brands such as:

– Burger King will discount $ 150 on a $ 200 order,

– Pizza hut you will discount $ 150 on a $ 250 order, and

– Starbucks you will have 2×1 on select drinks.

Discounts on Instagram to celebrate the medals of Mexico

In Intagram You can also find discounts to celebrate the arrival of Mexico on the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For example, we find that “The cool thing“An account with products made in Mexico offers discounts for the bronze medal won by Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez.

On your Instagram account, La Cosita Chula, announced a 10% discount for a limited time so hurry up to find out about this and other offers on social networks to join the celebration for the medals that Mexico has won and those it will win in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.