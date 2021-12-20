‘La casa de papel’ may have come to an end, but Netflix has already been quick to confirm that the universe created by Alex Pina it’s not going anywhere. No one would be surprised if more projects arrived, but for now the only one confirmed is ‘Berlin’, a prequel that will explore the origins of the popular character played by Pedro Alonsor.

The fact that his character died at the end of the second season already forced those responsible for ‘The paper house’ to think something to justify his return in the next three seasons of the series. Now you will have the opportunity to be the big star of the function in ‘Berlin’, of which we are going to review everything you know so far. As is usual in these cases, the article will be updated as there is more news.

The history





Alonso himself was in charge of announcing the series, clarifying that we were before “the end of one cycle and the beginning of another“, referring to the fact that now is the time to get to know Andrés de Fonollosa in depth. The question that remains is to what extent the series will go back, Will it be a continuation of the flashbacks or will it take place before anything we’ve seen in ‘La casa de papel’?

“I would like to think about the option that would allow us to fly more freely. May we continue to have the courage to risk it all again ” Alonso commented when the next existence of ‘Berlin’ was announced, something that It sounds more like a full-fledged prequel.

The cast and crew

It would not make sense to make a series about this character without retelling Alonso giving life to Berlin, but, unfortunately, no other member of his cast has been revealed. Therefore, it is up to the air that some other member of ‘La casa de papel’ makes an appearance, but I suspect that they will not be able to resist the temptation. Not even for the fact that the Professor played by Alvaro Morte it was her brother …

Where it is confirmed that there will be a sensitive absence in the team since Javier Gomez SantanderA key member of the series’ writing team since its first season, he commented in an interview that he will not participate in ‘Berlin’, as he prefers to focus on other projects.

Trailer, images and poster

Netflix released the teaser trailer that you have above these lines accompanying the announcement of the series. It really is limited to collecting images of ‘The paper house’, so you will have to be patient to see a preview in ‘Berlin’ conditions.





It is confirmed that we will see ‘Berlin’ in 2023What is not known is when, because January is not the same as December. However, the really important thing is that they develop the series calmly, that rushing is bad counselor.