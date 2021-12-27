Belinda owes more than 7 million pesos to the SAT (and pays for her image)

The Federal Court of Administrative Justice reported through the Official Gazette of the Federation that the representative of the Mexican singer Belinda Peregrin Schull must appear in the 7th Chamber of the Metropolitan Region.

According to what has been published, Fabiola García López must be present in his capacity as “interested third party” in the Justice in the next 30 days from this Monday, December 27, date of publication of the edict.

García López will have to appear regarding different files in which Belinda is involved and that began in September 2019.

In one of these files, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) resolved as “base taxable income for profit sharing” a total of 8 million 360 thousand pesos.

On the other hand, an execution order has been published, dated February 2020, by means of which “it is intended to make effective the collection of the tax credit in amount of 7 million 235 thousand pesos which is dated May 2021, as published Reform.

As of this Monday, Belinda has made no mention of the issue. His last publication is related to the last cover in Herworld.

Born in Spain and naturalized Mexican, Belinda is one of the most recognized Latin singers and it is common to see her on social networks exhibiting a luxurious life, so a lawsuit linked to the payment of taxes is not the best news for her image.

A tax credit is the income that the State is entitled to receive in its functions of public law that come from contributions, uses or their accessories.

Having a tax credit implies that one or more taxes, such as income tax (ISR), have not been paid.

Although the interpreter of “Love at first sight” did not speak of the news of the summons, on her Instagram account the actress also showed how she celebrated Christmas with her fiancé Christian Nodal.

In various Instagram stories, Belinda showed images of gifts she received, including a handbag and some dials from the expensive Italian brand Prada.

This is not the first time that Belinda has to appear before the administrative authorities for debts related to taxes.

In 2013, the Tax Administration Service accused her of owing him 2 million pesos.