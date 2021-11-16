How to properly connect the PLCs

The PLC devices They usually consist of two devices. One of them connects to the router and the other to another end of the house. Between them they are connected by the electrical network. They are very useful to carry the connection from one area to another and overcome possible obstacles. But of course, you have to connect them correctly. We can also connect PLC of different models.

If we want them to take full advantage of the performance and be able to offer a good speed and stability, we need to connect them to properly working electrical outlets. This is important and many users do not take it into account. We are going to see the main thing that cannot be missed.

Avoid using power strips

The first and foremost thing is to avoid connecting the PLCs to a strip. This must be applied both in the device that we connect to the router and the other that we put in any part of the house. A power strip is going to subtract power and can even make it impossible for us to connect, especially if we have other things connected there.