A Google Play application has a virus

We always say that it is important to download programs from official and safe sources. For example the pages of that application or official stores like Google Play. However, as we see in this example, we can still run into problems. If an attacker sneaks a dangerous program in the official Google store, it can affect many more users.

The specific app is Color Message, which has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times from Google Play. It contained the Joker malware and, although it has already been removed from the official store, it has been downloaded many times and there may still be many users who have this program installed.

This application is used to personalize the messages and give them color. It doesn’t do much more than that, but enough that many have downloaded it, even if it’s just to try it out. But of course, what matters least here is what that app is for, since the question is that the joker virus.