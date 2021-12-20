Battelfield 2042 hit the market more than a month ago, and despite the fact that it was a highly anticipated title by fans of the franchise developed by DICE and Ripple Effect Studios, the general feeling of the public has not been what was expected when the title it was announced last summer.

Some aspects that the community did not like, along with the large number of problems with which the game has come, have made users expect a great update that changes the future of the title. Maybe one of these big updates could come with Battlefield 2042 Season 1, but according to a leak we could wait several months to see it.

The # Battlefield2042 client includes weekly missions for 12 preseason weeks. 🗓️ Season 1 seems to be scheduled for March 2022 (unless they’ve added a few weeks as “backup”). 🇨🇦 “Exposure” is probably the final name for the previously datamined “Ridge” map. 🎄 Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/FBuxapZvjl – temporyal (@temporyal) December 19, 2021

Battlefield 2042 season 1 could arrive in March

According to the filtration made by the account @temporyal, specialized in the datamine of the Battlefield franchise, Season 1 of Battlefield 2042 wouldn’t arrive until next March. However, in the same publication it is established that it could arrive earlier, and that this date was a kind of “backup”.

Battlefield 2042 Gets Update That Makes It Easy To Turn Off Cross-Play And More

Due to the late arrival of the season, there would be up to 12 weeks of preseason, where we will have to fulfill different missions to obtain content from the title. In addition, the name of the new map that would arrive in Battlefield 2042 would be Exposure, contrary to what was seen in the previous datamine, where it was called Ridge.

Either way, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from DICE, but everything seems to indicate that heSeason 1 of Battlefield 2042 will arrive in March 2022.