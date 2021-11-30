A couple of weeks ago, Battlefield 2042 hit the market, with the difficult task of bringing the DICE saga back to the standards of quality that the studio had demonstrated with Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. However, it seems that due to certain issues , at the moment it has not succeeded.

This has caused the title to have achieved a mark not at all positive, and that Battlefield 2042 achieves the most negative record in the series, being the delivery that has the worst evaluation in Metacritic to date. Specifically, PC version, which is the one with the highest note currently, has only a 70.

If we go to the console version, Battlefield 2042 does not manage to take flight, with a 65 in its version of Xbox Series X | S and a 66 in its version of PlayStation 5. Although the hopes of the users were pinned on this new installment, it seems that it has not managed to win the affection of the players in its first weeks.

As we discussed in our Battlefield 2042 reviews, the base of the title looks quite interesting. However, the game suffers from several problems that greatly affect the playable experience, some of them solvable via patch, and others that will be difficult to fix.

Be that as it may, the fact that Battlefield 2042 achieves the most negative record in the series It shows the current state of the video game. From here we hope that, as happened with Battlefield 4 at the time (although on a much smaller scale), DICE will be able to remedy the situation.