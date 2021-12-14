There is no doubt that Xbox Game Pass It has become one of the most popular services in the video game industry thanks to its ability to allow us to access a huge catalog of games for a small monthly price. Now a analyst explains how it benefits video games to reach a service like Game Pass and also why you think these kinds of platforms have not yet reached their climax. This is the analyst Mat Piscatella, from NPD Group, a data analysis company specializing in the electronic entertainment industry in the United States.

Data still suggest that subscription services like Game Pass are helping grow the overall market. Consumer response to games on these services appear to be amplified, which can help boost traditional purchasing of participating games across all the platforms they appear on. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 14, 2021

“The data still suggests that subscription services like Game Pass are helping to grow the market in general. Consumer response to video games on these services appears to be amplified, which can help boost traditional buying of games on all platforms on which they are available. The potential downside is that his one game is poorly received on the serve. That sentiment also appears to be amplifying, which can negatively impact sales. However, in general these services appear to be clearly positive and they can be a valuable part of a successful marketing strategy, ”says Piscatella.

In short, what the NPD Group analyst is referring to is that services like Game Pass act as speakers of the video games that come to them, which has an amplifying effect on the sales of those titles, even on non-Xbox platforms. Piscatella, likewise, warns that this positive effect can turn against of the badly received games, although in general the answer is usually always beneficial for the developers who decide to have their video games incorporated into the Xbox Game Pass catalog.