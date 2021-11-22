With the current market changes, the world of marketing it has had to develop new creative approaches to provide quick responses and meet needs; However, it is not an easy resource to obtain, there are several obstacles that prevent the use of human capacity.

Creativity is a key factor in various fields, both professional and business, since many leading companies manage to differentiate themselves and be more competitive in their product offering, promotions and development of new services.

However, the creative process requires skills that make it possible to turn a current situation into an innovative one, says Rosa Inés Carraso in her text “Creatividad y marketing”.

The creative capacity of products and services should not be concentrated only in the presentation to the outside, but the ability has to expand throughout the organization promoting an environment where each member of the team can propose new ideas regardless of their area.

At marketingAccording to Rosa Inés Carraso, creativity is defined from several approaches: “one oriented to the person as a creative being, approaches in the environment, in the process and finally an approach oriented towards the product”.

Creativity and Marketing

Creativity is a practice of marketing and is usually linked to the creation of advertisements; however, the concept spreads and goes towards the search for a solution to problems or market needs.

The importance of marketing, it lies in managing creativity in order for organizations to survive and make a profit, says Schnarch.

During the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the role of creativity has evolved and most of the companies, surveyed in a study in Llorente and Cuenca (LLYC), They say that creativity has increased in importance in the last year.

Regarding the impact on the different areas of a company, creativity has a high or maximum impact on the revenue model and business processes.

Likewise, creativity impacts the product system and in the relationship with the customer experience, brand communication and interaction with the customer, creativity has a maximum impact.

During the confinement period, the agencies specialized in creativity are the partners that have gained the most relevance as allies of the brands, according to LLYC.

And from the creative perspective, Big Data, Business Intelligence and data processing are the areas that the firm considers will be most relevant in the near future.

Obstacles to creativity

According to the results of the LLYC study, the pressure of short-term results is the biggest obstacle they face when it comes to being creative; fear of risk; the lack of time; lack of resources and lack of trust, and lack of authenticity.

The necessary correct management of creativity in a company will allow generating differentiation factors in a new era of innovation.

The consumer chooses the brands and / or companies that know how to innovate and set trends.

