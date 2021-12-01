On Twitter, a user reported that 7-Eleven has “tried” to sell pizzas that were already spoiled.

The Internet user, under the name @ Hechizero_38, shared a series of photographs showing that the product is in an advanced state of decomposition.

For years, establishments such as Oxxo and 7-Eleven became the ideal space for people to make almost all kinds of purchases and those called “emergency”.

Today it is practically impossible to imagine a street without an Oxxo or 7-Eleven store; their presence is such that, little by little, the old stores or groceries are very much disappeared and forgotten.

And it is that, competing with both establishments represents a great challenge in a society that is more used to hyper consumption and, in addition, where you can find everything in each of them, from basic products such as bread, water, soft drinks, etc. to mobile recharge services, cash withdrawals, among many more.

Although, compared to the old “corner” stores, the treatment is different, the truth is that more and more consumers turn to both 7-Eleven and Oxxo when they need or require to buy something in an emergency.

However, there have been occasions when the establishment itself offers expired products, spoiled, etc., probably without realizing it or even with the intention of someone taking it away.

Whatever the case, this speaks of a serious offense against the consumer, since they are trying to sell something that could cause severe damage to their health, and this is precisely what a user is reporting on social networks.

On Twitter, under the name of @ Hechizero_38, the user shared the photos where you can see that one of the pizzas sold at 7-Eleven is spoiled and even moldy, a fact that he reported and that, according to what he says, he undertook the task of remove it from the store so that some consumer does not find those products.

@ 7ElevenMexico VERY SERIOUS that they try to sell products in an advanced state of decomposition. Don’t worry anymore, I took them back and made sure no one can buy them… What about you? ? pic.twitter.com/3OFHADZdtV -? ·. · ´HeChIzErO` ·. ·? ? (@ Hechizero_38) November 30, 2021

The brand’s response was almost immediate, promising to review the case, but no more. Of course, this is a significant damage to your image and, in general, these types of events need to be handled with caution, especially when they are reported on social networks.

As we know, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and even TikTok have become that space for complaints by users, thanks to their immediacy, the fact that we have them at hand and, mainly, the enormous potential that it has to go viral and achieve an act of justice that otherwise, they probably would not have achieved.

Far from it, which is relevant, what is also put on the table is an action that could directly and seriously affect the consumer, which, in addition, marks an important negative antecedent in that relationship between the brand and the client.

In these times, after the arrival of the pandemic, much has been said about the company / consumer relationship, which is now being sought to be closer and more durable, which is why it is essential to have a better deal with the client.

