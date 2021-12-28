Banco Azteca employee offends user: "You will pay here"

Social networks have become an ally of many clients when it comes to reporting a brand. Such is the case of a complaint that was registered on the social network Twitter, from a Banco Azteca client who denounced the modus operandi of an employee of the banking institution.

In the publication of the user @ CHIRAPICAS86, you can see two screenshots of a conversion by the WhatsApp platform between a Banco Azteca employee and the client. The conversation reads the disrespectful and rude way in which the company employee charges the person.

“Defaulting is easy to ask and not pay, because here you will pay, you are given only today to settle your account, you only have until 6 in the afternoon to pay if you do not pay attention to the consequences,” says the first message.

Also in the images that the client shared on the social network you can see the vulgar words used by the alleged Banco Azteca employee.

To date, the brand has not responded to the user’s tweet on Twitter.

Banco Azteca and customer service

It is not the first time that the banking institution is on everyone’s lips for the attention it provides to its customers.

From complaints about their digital platforms, to mistreatment by employees of their clients, you can see it on social networks.

“NEVER use @BancoAzteca please !!!! Because although, like me, I have never done it, they are charging me the debt of another person with threatening recordings at exactly 1 am, then 7 am and throughout the day it is unbearable !! ”, says one of the tweets.

Also, another tweet where they report the same bad attention from their employees, “One more call from @BancoAzteca threatening me @CondusefMX please help! I have Parkinson’s and these calls upset me and I get sick! I DON’T HAVE TO THERE NOR KNOW THE STORE OR BRANCH FOR THIS THING “.

The attention that a brand gives its client must always be the most important thing to retain consumers.

When we talk about customer service we refer to all the actions implemented for customers before, during and after the purchase. Also known by many experts in the field as customer service, it is done to meet the satisfaction of a product or service.

Also, this process that often seems very easy involves several stages and factors. Since we do not refer exclusively to the moment in which a customer makes a purchase, but what happens before, during and after the acquisition of a product or use of a service.

In that sense, good customer service is not only answering customer questions, but helping them when they have not even asked for our help, anticipating what they need and meeting their needs effectively. There are other aspects such as friendliness, quality and warmth that will also influence the service offered.