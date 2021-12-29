Star Wars Eclipse might not arrive until 2026 at the earliest, citing purported development issues and studio controversy.

According to recent rumors the video game, Star Wars Eclipse, it could delay its launch until 2026 at the latest.

The developer of Detroid: Become Human, Quantic Dream, recently presented the preview of Star wars eclipse, a new video game in the franchise set in the period of The high republic in the past Game Awards 2021 with an impressive CGI Trailer.

However, the presentation of Star wars eclipse It also sparked backlash from a group of fans, particularly due to allegations of abuse and discrimination surrounding Quantic Dream and its co-CEO David Cage. A few days after it was first announced Star wars eclipse, fans took to Twitter to demand that the company withdraw from the project under the hashtag #BlackoutStarWarsEclipse. Although Disney, owner of the franchise has not yet responded to this protest; issues related to staff shortages and struggles with the game engine are causing problems for Star wars eclipse even after about a year and a half of development.

According to video game news leaker Tom Henderson, these issues could delay Star wars eclipse the date originally planned for its launch. Henderson revealed that his sources estimate that the game will not be released until 2026 or 2027, which is in contrast to previously released rumors that the game could arrive sometime around 2024. As of now, there is no official statement confirming or deny these rumors so we will have to wait for a statement from the study to take them seriously.

ICYMI because of the Christmas Period – #StarWarsEclipse is already facing significant troubles with development. Estimates are it won’t release until 2026-2027. https://t.co/KigGIE9S7K December 27, 2021

Very little is known about the plot of Star wars eclipse but it seems that it will combine its traditional approach of multiple branching narrative paths with a more standard action game than previous releases of Quantic Dream. The Game Awards 2021 Star Wars Eclipse trailer hinted at the appearance of the Prequel Trilogy Trade Federation and the legendary Master Yoda, and fans have speculated that it could feature Emperor Palpatine’s Sith master Darth Plagueis. What is officially known is that Star wars eclipse will take place during the High Republic, a new era set roughly 200 before the Skywalker Saga, which has been explored through various books and comics over the past year.

While neither Quantic Dream nor Disney have officially set a release date for Star wars eclipse, Tom Henderson’s rumors of a 2026 release pose a slight contradiction to his earlier claims that the game will take about three to four years to develop. The original comments led many to expect a release in 2024 at the earliest, although Henderson said at the time that it was a conservative estimate. The alleged development issues could lead to further delays for the game, as could fan protests about the studio. In any case, it seems that it will take a while before we can explore the High Republic in Star wars eclipse.