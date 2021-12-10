The first and dazzling trailer of ‘Halo: The Series’, television adaptation of the popular Microsoft video game that will debut Paramount + in 2022. The launch of it took place during The Game Awards gala in which the long-awaited preview of ‘Sonic: The Movie 2’ also debuted.

Promising

It cannot be said that the trailer reveals much, but it does serve to make it clear that the visuals of ‘Halo: The Series’ will be very careful, something essential to do justice to the visual material. In addition, it allows us to take another look at Pablo Schreiber (‘Orange is the New Black’) wearing the Master Chief costume.

The series takes place in the XXVI century and its history revolves around a conflict that pits humanity against an alien threat known by the name of Covenant. It has been trying to carry the series forward since 2015 -and before it wanted to make a film-, so what is certain is that they have had plenty of time to find the right key to make a great adaptation.

The first season of ‘Halo: The Series’ will consist of 10 episodes and in its distribution they also participate Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Olive Gray, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, Bentley Kalu, and Danny Sapani.