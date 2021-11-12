Avoid Wi-Fi issues with these super deals

Have a good WiFi connection it is essential for our day to day. We have more and more devices connected to the network wirelessly and that is more demanding. However, it does not always work correctly and we can find dead zones where the connection does not arrive correctly. We are going to see some offers in repeaters, Mesh or PLC systems. It is important to avoid problems with Wi-Fi.

Dual band Wi-Fi repeater

Speed ​​up to 1300 Mbps

Two external folding antennas

Gigabit Ethernet port

Sale price: 28.99 euros.

TP-Link AC2200 Deco M9 Plus

Tri-Device Mesh Wi-Fi System

Covers an area of ​​up to 600 square meters

Triband

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Speed ​​up to 2200 Mbps

Sale price: 279.99 euros.

D-Link COVR-1103

Three-node Mesh Wi-Fi system

Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps

WPA-3 encryption

Gigabit Ethernet ports

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home

Sale price: 94.99 euros.

AVM FRITZ! 1260E

Kit of two PLC devices

Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps

Gigabit Ethernet port

Easy installation

Sale price: 114.95 euros.

Tenda PH6

PLC devices

AV 1000

Power saving mode

Plug and play

Sale price: 31.99 euros.

Routers on sale at Amazon

Without a doubt the router it is very important to have a good connection, either by cable or via Wi-Fi. Sometimes it is convenient to change the device provided by the operator. We are also going to see some interesting offers that we can find on Amazon at a reduced price.

ASUS RT-AX58U

Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

Gigabit Ethernet ports

AiProtection

Four external antennas

Speed ​​up to 3000 Mbps

Sale price: 106.99 euros.

HUAWEI WiFi AX3

Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router

Speed ​​up to 3000 Mbps

Four external antennas

Supports up to 128 connected devices

Sale price: 34.90 euros.

Tenda AC10

Dual Band Wi-Fi Router

Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps

Four external antennas

Gigabit ports

Sale price: 30.99 euros.

Network switches

If we need to connect many devices by cable and we run out of ports on the router, one solution is to buy a network switch. We are going to see some offers that we can find on Amazon. They are an alternative to having to connect computers and other devices that have Ethernet over Wi-Fi.

D-Link DGS-105

Network switch with five Gigabit Ethernet ports

Metal casing

QoS traffic prioritization

Plug and play

Sale price: 17.99 euros.

D-Link DGS-1016D / E

16-port Gigabit network switch

Metal chassis

D-Green Technology

Plug and play

Sale price: 59.99 euros.

At RedesZone we take care of finding the best deals on networking devices on Amazon and we take a small commission in return. We do not have any agreements with brands.