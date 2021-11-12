Avoid Wi-Fi issues with these super deals

One more day we show you some of the best offers on networking devices that we can find on Amazon. A selection of products at a reduced price with which we can improve Wi-Fi coverage, as well as routers and network switches. As always, we place them divided into sections to facilitate reading and find a specific product in a faster way. Some of these devices have a reduced price for a certain time before returning to the original.
Devices to improve Wi-Fi
Have a good WiFi connection it is essential for our day to day. We have more and more devices connected to the network wirelessly and that is more demanding. However, it does not always work correctly and we can find dead zones where the connection does not arrive correctly. We are going to see some offers in repeaters, Mesh or PLC systems. It is important to avoid problems with Wi-Fi.
TP-Link RE455
- Dual band Wi-Fi repeater
- Speed up to 1750 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Smart light indicator
- Three external antennas
- Sale price: 56.28 euros.
D-Link DAP-1620
- Dual band Wi-Fi repeater
- Speed up to 1300 Mbps
- Two external folding antennas
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Sale price: 28.99 euros.
TP-Link AC2200 Deco M9 Plus
- Tri-Device Mesh Wi-Fi System
- Covers an area of up to 600 square meters
- Triband
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Speed up to 2200 Mbps
- Sale price: 279.99 euros.
D-Link COVR-1103
- Three-node Mesh Wi-Fi system
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- WPA-3 encryption
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Home
- Sale price: 94.99 euros.
AVM FRITZ! 1260E
- Kit of two PLC devices
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Easy installation
- Sale price: 114.95 euros.
Tenda PH6
- PLC devices
- AV 1000
- Power saving mode
- Plug and play
- Sale price: 31.99 euros.
Routers on sale at Amazon
Without a doubt the router it is very important to have a good connection, either by cable or via Wi-Fi. Sometimes it is convenient to change the device provided by the operator. We are also going to see some interesting offers that we can find on Amazon at a reduced price.
ASUS RT-AX58U
- Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Gigabit Ethernet ports
- AiProtection
- Four external antennas
- Speed up to 3000 Mbps
- Sale price: 106.99 euros.
HUAWEI WiFi AX3
- Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router
- Speed up to 3000 Mbps
- Four external antennas
- Supports up to 128 connected devices
- Sale price: 34.90 euros.
Tenda AC10
- Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
- Speed up to 1200 Mbps
- Four external antennas
- Gigabit ports
- Sale price: 30.99 euros.
Network switches
If we need to connect many devices by cable and we run out of ports on the router, one solution is to buy a network switch. We are going to see some offers that we can find on Amazon. They are an alternative to having to connect computers and other devices that have Ethernet over Wi-Fi.
D-Link DGS-105
- Network switch with five Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Metal casing
- QoS traffic prioritization
- Plug and play
- Sale price: 17.99 euros.
D-Link DGS-1016D / E
- 16-port Gigabit network switch
- Metal chassis
- D-Green Technology
- Plug and play
- Sale price: 59.99 euros.
At RedesZone we take care of finding the best deals on networking devices on Amazon and we take a small commission in return. We do not have any agreements with brands.