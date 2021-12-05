Therefore, in the event that we have an official account on the video streaming platform, we only have to download the corresponding app from the Microsoft Store. Next, we will be forced to register with our credentials in order to enjoy our favorite titles in series and movies. It should be noted that this is a fairly efficient and stable software solution since it has been designed to work specifically on Windows.

But that does not mean that it is 100% free of problems or failures that we can find in it. Although they are not common, sometimes we can find some errors when executing and reproducing content here. In fact, this is something that can be done especially clearly if there are several users who use the same program on this Windows PC. And is that everyone has their tastes in terms of content and software settings.

Avoid confusion with content by creating multiple profiles

So that each of the connected users has their own playlists, content monitoring and settings, we recommend creating several profiles. This will avoid future problems when using the application by several people on the same computer. Although this may seem like a somewhat inconsequential change at first, we will surely appreciate it in the future.