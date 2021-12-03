This November 30 at last Spider-Man came to Marvel’s Avengers Exclusively on PS4 and PS5 consoles. To commemorate the arrival of one of Marvel’s most important superheroes, Square enix released new side quests that celebrate the cinematic history of Spider-Man in the movies. This event lasts the rest of the month and in a couple of weeks it opens Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom holland in the role of Peter Parker, whose identity has just been revealed by Mysterio’s cultivation in the previous film. Peter seeks help from Doctor Strange to reverse this event but the results are not what they expected, and instead they end up bringing visitors from other universes, such as the villains of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

It is already confirmed that we will see the Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and the Lizard in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have not been officially confirmed. Because of this, fans are looking everywhere for clues and some suspect that the Marvel’s Avengers missions are one of them.

A SINISTER CELEBRATION: Relive some of Spider-Man’s best battles on the big screen… with a Christmas twist! ”

Chapter 1 of the event is called “To be or not to be?”, Referring to Tobey Maguire and with Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin as villains. Chapter 2 is called “And Rue the day”, referencing Andrew Garfield with Electro and Rhino as the villains. Chapter 3 is Tomfoolery, referencing Tom Holland with the Vulture and Mysterio as the opponents.

Although each chapter celebrates a cinematic stage of the character, this is not a confirmation that we will see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is going to be released in Mexican theaters on December 15, so it’s only two weeks until the rumors end.