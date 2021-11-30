Great news for the entire Just Dance community of players is that its most recent installment plans to revolutionize the formula in which we dance at full speed, and that is that, starting tomorrow, November 30, the influencer and singer Bella Poarch will be part of the Just Dance 2022 gaming experience.

Something that has surprised us is that, this internet celebrity will start her Giving Tuesday TikTok challenge in collaboration with Just Dance 2022. With her song “Build a B ****”, which is a hit on the charts, the Fans will be able to dance to Bella’s choreography using #JustDanceMoves and #GivingTuesday.

Following Bella’s TikTok challenge, Just Dance will donate $ 50,000 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. “I love what The Trevor Project stands for, and that’s why being able to partner with Just Dance to raise money for Giving Tuesday means a lot to me,” explains influencer and singer Bella Poarch.

Just Dance 2022 is the thirteenth game in the Just Dance series, developed by Ubisoft. Being the most recent and recently released installment, many of its players are in awe of each of its songs and choreography.