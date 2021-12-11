Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2020

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration: About an hour per episode

Theme: Cristina, The Poison / Biography

Age : For over 18 years

See Venom in Atresplayer Premium

Thistle

Cardo is one of the latest Antena 3 series. Created by Ana Rujas and Claudia Costafreda produced by Los Javis. The protagonist is Ana Rujas giving life to Maria, a woman born in the nineties who has decided to stop trying to get a good job on television. Humiliation after humiliation, he will party to forget everything around him and that night he will decide to break with what he has tried so far and change his life. Six episodes aired in November 2021 and that we can see today as a reflection of today’s society and the crisis of the 1930s in these times.

Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2021

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: About an hour per episode

Theme: Social, drama

Age : For over 18 years

See Cardo in Atresplayer Premium

Sunrise

Alba is one of the great original hits of Antena 3. Issued since March 2021 on Atresplayer Premium and exclusive to the platform (for now) is the story starring Elena Rivera and based on the Turkish Fatmagul. Alba has experienced a sexual assault at the parties in her town and has gotten up on the beach disoriented and semi-naked. You must identify the aggressors and remember what happened, but everything will get complicated when you discover who is one of the four culprits of the aggression. A 45 minute eight episode thriller that we can watch

Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2021

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration: About 45 minutes per episode

Thematic : Thriller / Drama

Age : For people over 16 years old

See Alba in Atresplayer Premium

Toy boy

Toy Boy premiered on Antena 3 and was a hit on Netflix. Now it has an exclusive second season in Atresplayer Premium that followse the story of Hugo Beltrán. Beltrán is a stripper who has woken up on a boat next to a burned corpse. This will make your life, of parties and freedom, completely change. He does not know anything, he does not remember what happened, he does not know who the murderer is or why he is next to the corpse. A series of thriller, sex, luxury and eroticism that already has two seasons available and in which the protagonist must prove his innocence.

Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2019

Chapters : Two seasons, 21 episodes

Duration : About 70 minutes

Gender: Thriller, sex, love

Age : For over 18 years

See Toy Boy in Atresplayer Premium

The knot

The knot is a series premiered in 2019 on Atresplayer Premium and in January 2021 on Antena 3. A thriller already broadcast in full and that we can see on the streaming platform. Thirteen episodes that are an adaptation of the Argentine soap opera Amar after loving. It is a thriller starring por Natalia Verbeke, Miquel Fernández, Cristina Plazas and Oriol Tarrasón. And divided into two times. What happens today and what happened years ago. But it all starts with Daniel, a young man who has suffered an accident and who belongs to a powerful family. This will give rise to a love story in two different moments, two couples and the mystery that surrounds the accident and that we can see in just ten episodes.

Platform: Atresplayer Premium and on HBO Max Spain

Year : 2020

Chapters: One season, ten episodes

Duration: About 45 minutes per episode

Thematic : Thriller / Drama

Age : For over twelve years

See The Knot in Atresplayer Premium

TV soaps

Not only are there thrillers, original or classic series, but among the best Antena 3 series we also find some of the tabletop soap operas you’ve ever seen or those spin-offs that have emerged from popular characters. We talk about Amar es para siempre or The Old Bridge Secret, both with more than two thousand episodes available and which have been broadcast on the network for more than ten years in a row. A success that you can see again from the beginning on Atresplayer.

Love is forever

Amar es para siempre is the continuation of the series broadcast in Spain on TVE, Amar in troubled times. From 2012 to the present, it is mimed in Antenas 3 of Monday to Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and it is one of the essentials of the chain but also one of the longest-running series in our country because there are more than 2,000 episodes issued to date. It takes us to the day to day of characters after the Franco dictatorship in Spain. Business, rivalries, love stories, heartbreak, etc.

Platform : Atresplayer

Year : 2012 – Present

Chapters : More than 2,200 chapters and in broadcast

Duration : About an hour per chapter

Theme: Period drama / Spin-off Loving in troubled times

Age : For over seven years

See Loving is forever in Atresplayer

Luimelia

Luimelia is a popular sequel aired in parallel to the original, Amar es para siempre. Its protagonists are Luisita and Amelia, played by Paula Usero and Carol Rovira. Two characters that appeared in the original series and that have now been brought to the screen independently but with a temporary jump: they are not located at the time of the original but today. They thus form a luxury tandem for one of the best Antena 3 series and a hit with teenagers. The love story of Luisita and Amelia is the protagonist of this sequel, ed this romantic comedy that we can see on Atrresplayer Premium and that has already been four seasons.

Platform : Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2020

Chapters : Four seasons

Theme: Romantic / Sequel to Loving is Forever

Age : For over twelve years

See #Luimelia in Atresplayer Premium

The old bridge secret

The secret of old bridge is another of the longest running Antena 3 series and that you have surely seen at some time. He began his journey in the canal in 2011 and ended its broadcast in 2020. Specifically, the final chapter aired on May 20 and became a leader in prime time and part of television history. Now you can see it on Atresplayer Premium and there are twelve seasons and a total of 2,324 episodes available. It all begins when Pepa Balmes is taken away from her son Martín by his father, a married man who will give him to his wife. She will travel through Spain from north to south in search of it and will arrive at Puente Viejo, where we will begin to meet all the characters that have been part of the canal afternoons in recent years.

Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Year : From 2011 to 2020

Chapters : Twelve seasons and 2324 episodes in total

Duration : About 55 minutes per chapter

Theme: Drama, soap opera

Age : For over twelve years

See The Secret of Puente Viejo in Atresplayer

Reboots

There are many classic Antena 3 series that stopped airing years ago and are now back. In Atresplayer Premium we can see “the usual” but also these reboots or reunions that have been launched in 2020 and 2021 with new characters and episodes. Ideal for the most nostalgic marathon.

Physics or chemistry: THE reunion

Beyond the original episodes, available online, you can see the reunion of the Zurbarán characters. One of the best or most popular series on Antena 3 from 2008 to 2011 and with 77 episodes. Now ten years later all will gather on the occasion of Yoli’s wedding. A special event with two episodes of about an hour that will allow us to know how their lives have changed but how they remain the same and the feelings between them have changed little.

Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2021

Chapters : A season with two episodes

Duration : About an hour per chapter

Theme: High school drama, reboot

Age : For people over 16 years old

See Physics or chemistry: The reunion in Atresplayer Premium

The Protected: The Return

Another of the most anticipated returns is that of Los Protetados. A series that aired from 2010 to 2012 on Antena 3 and told us how five kids with powers must unite and pretend to be a normal family to hide from those who persecute them, to pretend to be like others and go unnoticed. Now ten years have passed of those forty original episodes and The Protected have returned. The Castillo Rey family has separated and each one has continued

Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2021

Chapters : A season with four episodes

Duration : About 80 minutes per chapter

Theme: Science fiction, superpowers

Age : For people over 16 years old

See The Protected: The return in Atresplayer Premium

Paco’s men

It’s been fifteen years since the original series but Paco’s men have returned and they are the same as always. Pepon Nieto, Paco Tous and Hugo Silva pThey starred in this parody of the National Police Corps in 2005 where there were daily stories, love but also a police thriller full of the day-to-day life of these agents. Now they are one of the most anticipated returns in an entertaining comedy that is not a new series as such but a new season broadcast from May 2021 to December 2021 and that we can see on Atresplayer.

Platform: Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2005 – 2010/2021

Chapters : Nine seasons, 117 episodes

Duration : About 80 minutes per chapter

Theme: Police, comedy

Age : For people over 16 years old

See Paco’s men in Atresplayer Premium

Other series

Other Antena 3 series that you can also see on Atresplayer.

ACI: High Intellectual Capacity

It is not as such a series of Antena 3 but it is broadcast on this chain. Broadcast on Antena 3, we can see through Atresplayer. It is the story of Morgane Alvaro, a talented single mother with an above-average IQ who will use her talents to help the police solve crimes. An original Franco-Belgian series from TF1 qWhat we can see now in Spain.

Platform: Atresplayer (TF1 Original)

Year : 2021

Chapters : One season, eight episodes

Duration : About 50 minutes per chapter

Theme: Comedy, suspense, crime

Age : For people over 16 years old

See ACI: High intellectual capacity in Atresplayer