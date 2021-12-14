The whiskey brand Ballantines got unprecedented publicity on social media. It was thanks to the championship achieved by Atlas, which after 70 years was consecrated in Liga MX.

Ballantines reached the forefront of the media and the networks in Mexico thanks to the directors of the Zorros who starred in a very particular uncorking: a bottle of whiskey of the brand that had been kept since 1954 with the promise of tasting it when Atlas was again champion.

The rojinegros had won the 1951 tournament and no one thought that 67 years would pass before they could open the bottle of Ballantines.

The Scottish was a gift that had been received by the former owners of Atlas, when Ballantines was the most valued brand of whiskey. Today, its prestige has been surpassed by others, but this particular news returned it to the first places of attention.

The uncorking video was shared on social networks by journalist David Medrano, one of the most recognized fans of the Jalisco squad.

The bottle was opened. pic.twitter.com/6CTijL6Vlu – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) December 14, 2021

At the time of the celebration, some of the most iconic former players in the history of the rojinegros were present, such as Güero José de Jesús Aceves, the club’s top scorer.

On the Ballantines bottle, already empty, you can read: “Property of Club Deportivo Atlas de Guadalajara AC to be uncovered when the team achieves a First Division championship. The representative in this city gave it as a gift in 1954 ”.

Atlas, whiskey and the Ballantines brand

Atlas beat León 1-0 in regular time this Sunday. They went to extra time and the Foxes got the title with shots from the penalty spot 4-3, thus winning their second Mexican league champion trophy.

The Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas stopped two shots and the Argentine Julio Furch achieved the final penalty to unleash the joy of Atlas, and of Ballantines, who had free publicity, and the best.

Ballantines México did good digital marketing and took advantage of the promotion.